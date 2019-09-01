The harsh and little known reality of childhood cancer

September is Childhood Cancer Awareness Month

MONTREAL, Sept. 1, 2019 /CNW Telbec/ - In Quebec, nearly one family will receive a childhood cancer or recurrence diagnosis every day. To mark Childhood Cancer Awareness Month, beginning today, Leucan will increase its outreach to demystify the hard realities of those families.

"Despite the progress achieved in research and the support and financial assistance provided by Leucan, families getting a childhood cancer diagnosis experience a tragedy with long-lasting effects. That is why we must continue to raise awareness about the impact of a cancer diagnosis within the family unit," said Carol Beaudry, Director, Family Services, Research and Partnerships.

Depending on the diagnosis, the duration of treatments can span from six months to three years. Leucan is there for families from the moment of diagnosis and through every stage following it, in addition to providing financial aid for survivors coping with physical or psychological sequelae post-treatment.

Families of outstanding courage

In 2014, Charlie, then aged 5, was diagnosed with acute lymphoblastic leukemia. "Time just stopped, and the world outside ceased to exist," explained Annie, Charlie's mom. "We were standing in that hospital room, feeling devastated and powerless. That's when we first met with Annie from Leucan. She told us at once, 'You're not alone. We're here for you!' That's exactly what we needed to hear." Please click HERE to read more about Charlie and her family.

Support from across Quebec

The Association will mark Childhood Cancer Awareness Month via various initiatives. For a sixth consecutive year, Mia is partnering up with Leucan to sell the Earrings of Hope to the benefit of the Association. For every pair sold, $20 will be donated to Leucan. Nely, a young member of Leucan and spokesperson for the earrings campaign added, "Thank you, Mia and Leucan, for helping cancer-stricken children like me to regain hope during this difficult time." The earrings will be available for purchase online and in Mia booths or at Leucan's regional offices from September 3.

Again this year, several preeminent buildings in Quebec will be lit up in gold today—the official colour of the fight against childhood cancer. The Price Building, Centre des congrès de Québec, Complexe Jules Dallaire, Hôtel Le Concorde Québec, Hôtel Universel Québec (Sainte-Foy), SSQ boulevard Laurier, Sherbrooke City Hall, Musée de la civilisation, the Society for Arts and Technology (SAT) and Rialto Theatre, among others, will take part in this initiative.

Leucan also invites people to show their support by applying a special frame to their profile picture on Facebook.

About Leucan

For more than 40 years, Leucan has been supporting cancer-stricken children and their families from the day of diagnosis through every stage of cancer and its effects. As a loyal ally of hundreds of families and thousands of members across Quebec, the Association provides distinctive and tailored services, delivered by a qualified team with a cutting-edge expertise. Leucan also funds clinical research and the Leucan Information Centre. Thanks to its nine offices, Leucan is available across the province.

