Parliamentary Secretary Taleeb Noormohamed announces support for infrastructure upgrades to the Planetarium Star Theatre

VANCOUVER, BC, Oct. 22, 2024 /CNW/ - Cultural institutions inspire curiosity and wonder, strengthening community connections and creating opportunities to explore diverse perspectives.

Today, Taleeb Noormohamed, Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Canadian Heritage, announced an investment of $350,000 in the H.R. MacMillan Space Centre Society. He made this announcement on behalf of the Honorable Pascale St-Onge, Minister of Canadian Heritage.

This funding, provided through the Canada Cultural Spaces Fund, will allow the H.R. MacMillan Space Centre Society to upgrade and modernize its Planetarium Star Theatre, and support the purchase and installation of new state-of-the-art equipment, including projectors and computers.

This specialized technology will enable the Space Centre to offer more innovative and creative programming, develop a broader range of content, and encourage collaboration across cultural and technological sectors, given the many community organizations that also use the Planetarium Star Theatre.

The H.R. MacMillan Space Centre Society is also exploring exciting possibilities for the theatre in spatial computing, virtual reality and augmented reality, expanding the impact of this investment beyond hardware replacement.

Quotes

"For more than half a century, the H.R. MacMillan Space Centre has inspired generations of British Columbians to look to the skies, cementing a love of science and space education for visitors of all ages and backgrounds. This funding ensures that the Planetarium Star Theatre will remain at the forefront of innovation, captivating audiences with high-quality programming and experiences. It is not only an investment in creativity and vision, but also in the future of learning. I am over the moon that Canadian Heritage is a partner in this important modernization project."

—The Honourable Pascale St-Onge, Minister of Canadian Heritage

"The improvements to the Planetarium Star Theatre will not only elevate visitor experiences, but expand the horizons of possibility, transforming how we engage with science, culture and technology. With upgraded projectors and computers, the H.R. MacMillan Space Centre can continue to share the wonders of our planet and the cosmos without technological restriction. This project reflects our government's commitment to supporting vibrant and accessible cultural spaces that enrich our communities."

—Taleeb Noormohamed, Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Canadian Heritage

"As the H.R. MacMillan Space Centre embarks on an exciting new chapter, we are profoundly grateful to Canadian Heritage for its crucial support for the Planetarium Star Theatre upgrades. This funding arrives at a pivotal moment, with advancements in space science and technology accelerating, and Vancouver emerging as a dynamic hub for technology and innovation. Our revitalized dome will not only inspire future innovators but also serve as an immersive platform for storytelling, celebrating the shared history with our Host First Nations. We look forward to fostering vibrant cross-disciplinary partnerships in this remarkable journey ahead."

—Lorraine Lowe, Executive Director, H.R. MacMillan Space Centre

Quick Facts

The H.R. MacMillan Space Centre Society oversees the operations and management of the H.R. MacMillan Space Centre, located in Vanier Park in Vancouver. The Space Centre opened in 1968 and welcomes more than 145,000 visitors every year. The organization shares its facility with the Museum of Vancouver.

The Planetarium Star Theatre is the H.R. MacMillan Space Centre's main attraction and features a dome screen that provides a 360-degree immersive experience. As the largest theatre of its kind in British Columbia, it can seat up to 230 guests.

The Canada Cultural Spaces Fund supports improvements to the physical conditions for arts, heritage, culture and creative innovation. The Fund also supports renovation and construction projects, the acquisition of specialized equipment and feasibility studies related to cultural spaces.

