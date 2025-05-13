A SHARED PASSION FOR MORE THAN 25 YEARS

MONTRÉAL, May 13, 2025 /CNW/ - Espace pour la vie invites you to kick-start your gardening season with the Great Gardening Weekend at the Jardin botanique, May 23 to 25. For more than 25 years, the end of May at the Jardin botanique has been synonymous with horticultural tips, exchanges between horticulture enthusiasts, and discovering a host of products to grow your garden or brighten up your balcony. The Great Gardening Weekend is organized in collaboration with the Friends of the Montréal Botanical Garden.

Gardening is great, but gardening in a community is even better! Families, amateurs, specialists, friends and citizens are invited to come and reconnect with nature and their fellow human beings—and share their passion for horticulture.

The Great Gardening Weekend at the Jardin botanique has something for everyone. Whether you're looking for new plants to pretty up your flower beds, want to introduce new flavours to your vegetable garden, or learn how to design and care for your garden, come and make new friends while sharing your experiences, knowledge and tips.

A workshop tent to cultivate your knowledge

Want to take your learning up a notch? The Great Gardening Weekend workshops (included in Jardin botanique admission) offer you a great opportunity to cultivate your knowledge. Making seed bombs, protecting your vegetable garden from pests, vermicomposting, edible plants, planning your garden, and even pruning a small bonsai tree with your family (for 6-12 year-olds) are just some of the workshops on offer. See the full schedule at espacepourlavie.ca.

Fruitful encounters

Curious about mycology, gesneriads, horticulture, the best way to grow exotic plants locally, medicinal herbs, and germination? Fifty or so exhibitors will be delighted to talk to you about their trade and their passion. Would you like to know more about gladioli, roses, alpine plants, rhododendrons, bonsais and penjings? Come and meet the organizations affiliated with the Jardin botanique. The Insectarium animation team will introduce you to monarch butterflies and pollinators, and give you tips on how to welcome biodiversity into your home.

Horticultural and gourmet finds

This year's edition has something for local foodies as well! From black garlic condiments and seasonings to botanical beverages, wild fruit jellies as well as beehive, saffron and sea buckthorn products—there will be something for everyone. The many food products from here and elsewhere will delight curious taste buds, while the practical-minded will want to check out the gardening paraphernalia.

And let's not forget the younger ones!

On Saturday, May 24 and Sunday, May 25, street performers will bring the paths of the Great Gardening Weekend event to life. Performances between 11 am and 2 pm. And there's more! An educator from Pouce Carré will perform readings and host the reading corner all weekend long.

Check out the Espace pour la vie website for a detailed list of exhibitors, and don't forget your reusable bags!

BOOK YOUR TICKETS ONLINE espacepourlavie.ca May 23, 24 and 25 from 9 am to 5 pm Access to the 2025 Great Gardening Weekend is included in the price of regular tickets to the Jardin botanique. Do you have an Espace pour la vie passport? Book your free admission now.

ACCESS INFORMATION Reduce GHGs by opting for public transit (5-minute walk from Pie-IX metro station) or carpooling ( p ay parking spaces are limited) . Access via P1 of the Jardin botanique 4101 Sherbrooke Street East

About Espace pour la vie

Protecting biodiversity and the environment is at the heart of the mission of Espace pour la vie, which is made up of the Biodôme, Biosphère, Insectarium, Jardin botanique and Planétarium. Together, these museums located in Montréal form Canada's largest natural science museum complex, welcoming over 2.5 million visitors each year. In view of the challenges our planet is facing, Espace pour la vie is working to increase its impact by fostering dialogue with communities and taking actions aimed at mobilizing the public behind the socio-ecological transition.

