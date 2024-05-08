LET'S GARDEN TOGETHER!

MONTRÉAL, May 8, 2024 /CNW/ - From May 24 to 26, Espace pour la vie invites you to kick off the gardening season with the Great Gardening Weekend at the Jardin botanique. For 27 years now, the Great Gardening Weekend has been sowing the seeds of gardening enthusiasm. This year, meet people with a passion for plants, purchase plants, discover new tastes you can grow and enjoy, and get some tips on how to support the socio-ecological transition through gardening. The Great Gardening Weekend, organized in collaboration with the Friends of the Botanical Garden, is the festive spring event at the Jardin botanique de Montréal!

A showcase for socio-ecological initiatives

This year, the Great Gardening Weekend is helping to raise the profile of local organizations working to promote the socio-ecological transition. Talk it up with the staff of organizations that contribute to environmental education and support citizens in their greening efforts. Discuss harvest seasonality, pollinator conservation, access to local food, urban greening in a spirit of inclusion and social diversity, gardening in health and long-term care institutions, and eco-grazing, among other stimulating topics!

A workshop tent to cultivate your knowledge

Want to take your learning up a notch? Whether you're looking to incorporate herbs into your landscaping, work with alpine plants, garden with mushrooms, or learn all about gardening in an apartment, the Great Gardening Weekend workshops (included in the price of admission to the Jardin botanique) offer you a great opportunity to cultivate your knowledge! Check out the full schedule at espacepourlavie.ca.

Fruitful encounters

If you have questions about landscaping, garden care, plant pruning or the art of floristry, students from the École des métiers de l'horticulture de Montréal are on hand to give you some tips. You'd like to chat about gladiolas, roses, alpine plants, rhododendrons, bonsais, and penjings? Come and meet the friend societies of the Jardin botanique. At the My Space for Life booth, learn how to bring biodiversity into your home through this participatory science program. Make your way to the Institut de recherche en biologie végétale kiosk to discuss green energy and phytotechnologies.

Horticultural and gourmet finds

This year's edition is sure to please not only gardening buffs, but also local foodies! Whether you're looking for native, edible, decorative or aquatic plants, mushroom growing kits, cricket manure or hydroponics equipment, the Great Gardening Weekend exhibitors will be able to advise you. The many food products from here and elsewhere will delight curious taste buds, while practical minds will be interested in gardening paraphernalia.

Check out the Espace pour la vie website for a complete list of exhibitors and what they have in store and remember to bring your reusable bags!

9 am to 5 pm, May 24, 25 and 26, 2024

Access to the 2024 Great Gardening Weekend is included in regular tickets to the Jardin botanique.

Do you have an Espace pour la vie passport? Book your free admission now.

ACCESS INFORMATION

Reduce GHGs by opting for public transit (5-minute walk from Pie-IX metro station) or carpooling!

Pay parking spaces are limited.

Access via P1 of the Jardin botanique (4101 Sherbrooke Street East).

About Espace pour la vie

Protecting biodiversity and the environment is at the heart of the mission of Espace pour la vie, which is made up of the Biodôme, Biosphère, Insectarium, Jardin botanique and Planétarium de Montréal. Together, these museums located in Montréal form Canada's largest natural science museum complex, welcoming over 2.7 million visitors each year. In view of the challenges our planet is facing, Espace pour la vie is working to increase its impact by fostering dialogue with communities and taking actions aimed at mobilizing the public behind the socio-ecological transition.

