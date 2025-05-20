MONTRÉAL, May 20, 2025 /CNW/ - On June 7 and 8, the Planétarium will be all decked for the AstroFest—a free, unifying event to which Espace pour la vie invites you. Whether you're driven by a budding curiosity or a consuming passion for the cosmos, the AstroFest is sure to win you over with its rich program on the theme of "Mars – Life in Red". Over the past 5 years, the AstroFest has become THE annual rendezvous for stargazers. During the day, there are scientific activities for the whole family, and on Saturday evening, cosmic buffs are invited to an evening of marshmallows, telescopes, lectures, DJs, and cocktails!

Mars in the spotlight

A planet that has been the stuff of space travel fantasies for centuries, Mars is the star of the ROUGE 2100 exhibition, which will be open free of charge until midnight for the occasion! The red planet, which will be visible in the sky, high above the horizon, from dusk onwards, will also be at the heart of the activities on offer throughout the day. This is a phenomenon that only happens every 26 months! Although we know more about certain regions of the Martian surface than we do about the bottom of the Earth's oceans, there is still so much to explore on this "neighbouring" planet.

Learn about astronomy, have a good time, and broaden your knowledge

Telescope observations of the Sun (by day) and of the Moon and Mars (by night), face painting, street entertainment, storytelling for children, festive food ($) and a variety of events designed to appeal to a wide audience—the table is set for a great celebration of astronomy!



Saturday, June 7 Sunday, June 8 Saturday, 10 am

to 10 pm Sunday, 10 am to

6 pm Free science activities Creative workshops, information kiosks, fascinating interactive experiences, sky-watching and more The great stamp hunt , so you don't miss a thing at AstroFest

Make your own water rockets and launch them in the sky

Make your o wn pretty convincing meteorite out of plasticine

Build your own robot "Mars-mobile" for a mission to the red planet Saturday, 7 to 9

pm Duo of lectures under the

immersive dome Physical characteristics of Mars

with our surprise speaker & A little visit to Mars Ethical and social issues

surrounding human flights to

Mars, with Planétarium director

Olivier Hernandez

Saturday, 9 pm to

midnight Marshmallows, music and

telescopes Marshmallows, cocktails ($) and

stargazing through a telescope. A

pleasant evening of music around

the fire, with DJ Vincent Lemieux In case of bad weather, the DJ

will give a musical performance

inside the Chaos Theatre under

projections of the night sky.

Saturday, 9 am to

midnight Sunday, 9 am to

6 pm The ROUGE 2100 immersive exhibition is accessible free of

charge throughout the AstroFest. Keep an eye on

the schedule Shows are scheduled inside the Planétarium theatres throughout

the AstroFest. Check out the film schedule to enhance your visit.

All AstroFest activities are free of charge, although usual fees continue to apply to regular programming in the Planétarium theaters.

Outdoor activities will be cancelled in the event of rain.

Complete AstroFest program

Alternative transportation: Viau metro, Bixi stations and buses #34, 125, 136

Espace pour la vie

Protecting biodiversity and the environment is at the heart of the mission of Espace pour la vie, which groups the Biodôme, the Biosphère, the Insectarium, the Jardin botanique and the Planétarium. Together, these Montreal museums form the largest natural-science complex in Canada, and each year welcome more than 2.5 million people. In light of the challenges facing our planet, Espace pour la vie is working on expanding its impact by fostering dialogue with communities and by taking actions aimed at engaging the population on the path to socioecological transition.

