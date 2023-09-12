"WE HAVE BECOME BENEVA"

- Jean-François Chalifoux, President and CEO



LÉVIS, QC, Sept. 12, 2023 /CNW/ - Beneva today concludes an unprecedented exercise, a consultation of all its 5,400 employees, the results of which will be used to develop the strategic orientations of the company, which in less than three years has become one of the leaders in the insurance market in Quebec and Canada.

To bring its "Great Consultation" full circle, Beneva is bringing together over 500 employees designated by their peers to act as spokespersons at the Lévis Convention Centre. Between June and the end of August, Beneva held no fewer than 500 workshops, during which 4,500 responses and proposals were collected. At the end of the day on September 12, priority actions will be identified and included in the organization's strategic plan.

"Every employee is aware of the challenges facing Beneva, and has a say in them. Since Day 1 of our young history, we have chosen to involve all members of our teams, intensifying dialogue to discuss issues specific to their sector of activity. It is thanks to the commitment of our people that we have become Beneva," says Jean-François Chalifoux, President and CEO of Beneva.

In a constantly evolving and highly competitive market, Beneva relies on the participation and expertise of its employees to achieve its ambition of offering the best insurance experience in the country, based on unrivalled unparallelled simplicity. To achieve this, Beneva relies on fast, one-stop online access, a customer Journey, easy-to-understand information and increased use of artificial intelligence, without neglecting the human aspect that characterizes Canada's largest mutual insurance company.

At the dawn of a new cycle following the conclusion of the coming together between La Capitale and SSQ Insurance, the strategies deployed based on the results of the Great Consultation will enable Beneva to stand out from the crowd, ensuring growth and competitiveness for years to come.

About Beneva

Created by the coming together of La Capitale and SSQ Insurance, Beneva is the largest insurance mutual in Canada with more than 3.5 million members and customers. Beneva employs over 5,000 dedicated employees: people looking out for people. Its human approach is rooted in mutualist values that are shared by its employees. With $25.1 billion in assets, Beneva positions itself as a major player in the insurance and financial services industry. Its head office is located in Quebec City.

Policyholders of contracts issued by an insurance company of Beneva Group Inc. are members of SSQ Mutual and La Capitale Civil Service Mutual.

SOURCE Beneva