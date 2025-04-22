QUEBEC CITY, April 22, 2025 /CNW/ - For Earth Day, Beneva is releasing its impact statement, which highlights the company's sustainable development efforts, its comprehensive offer for electric vehicles as well as its mission to invest in global wellness while accelerating a just transition toward a greener, more inclusive and resilient world.

Several of Beneva's initiatives stem from this positioning including that of achieving net zero emissions in its operations and investments by 2040 and in all its activities by 2050. In 2024, Beneva took a number of bold actions, including:

Reducing greenhouse gas emissions by 33% in its eight office buildings 1

Reducing the carbon intensity of its general fund investments by 47% 2

Investing more than 25% of general funds in green bonds, energy transition, renewable energy, social infrastructures and sustainable buildings

Distributing $4.2 million to 200 organizations, institutions and other social partners

Last year, Beneva received two Improved Energy Performance Awards from the BOMA Quebec 2024 Building Energy Challenge for its buildings located at 2475 and 2525 Boulevard Laurier in Quebec City.

"As a mutual, Beneva wants to protect people and their future. We also want to do our part for the environment, and we will do so by positioning the planet as a stakeholder. By working with our partners and employees, we are not only helping provide a better quality of life for our members, we are accompanying them in the adoption of more sustainable solutions," said Christelle Lim-Severe, Beneva's Sustainability Practice Leader.

Driving toward a greener, more sustainable future

Beneva is doubling down its efforts by unveiling a special offer for drivers of electric and plug-in hybrid vehicles. The purpose of this initiative is to reward drivers who adopt sustainable driving practices. In addition, these policyholders can choose between two environmental projects that Beneva will invest in: Earth Day Canada's Zero Emission Grant and Nature Québec's En mode solutions nature. In all, Beneva plans to contribute up to $50,000.

In addition to this special offer, Beneva wants to support its members and partners in their transition toward responsible practices, which is why it initiated a pilot project with Carstar Saint-Hyacinthe, an auto body and collision repair shop specializing in electric vehicles. Beneva is contributing to the development of tomorrow's drivers by allowing them to practice on latest-generation vehicles that were involved in an accident. Introduced in 2023, this program will be extended to all driving schools in Quebec later this year.

Please note that Beneva's 2024 Impact Report will be released along with the company's 2024 financial results on April 24.

About Beneva

Created by the coming together of La Capitale and SSQ Insurance, Beneva is the largest insurance mutual in Canada with more than 3.5 million members and customers. Beneva employs over 5,500 dedicated employees: people looking out for people. Its human approach is rooted in mutualist values that are shared by its employees. With $25.1 billion in assets, Beneva positions itself as a major player in the insurance and financial services industry. Its head office is located in Quebec City. For more information, visit beneva.ca.

1 Relative to reference year 2022. Includes scopes 1 and 2. 2 Corporate bonds and common and preferred shares of internally managed general funds.

SOURCE Beneva

Information : Media Relations,1 866 332-3806 / [email protected]