QUEBEC CITY, Feb. 25, 2025 /CNW/ - Beneva's group insurance business volume has increased by almost 40% since 2020, recently exceeding the $4 billion mark thanks to a 96% retention rate and the signing of more than 2,500 groups over the last five years.

Since La Capitale and SSQ Insurance's business combination in 2020, Beneva's numbers have continued to prove that the quality of its products and services is what keeps its members interested, satisfied and loyal. In the group insurance market, the company ranks 5th in the country and 1st in Quebec, boasting a 27% market share.

"This milestone is a testament to the remarkable work done by our dedicated employees who constantly strive to provide the best to our plan members and partners, and I couldn't be prouder. It confirms that people recognize the quality of service and expertise of our insurance mutual, the largest in Canada, and trust us. We now have the technological and financial means to accelerate our growth on a national scale," said Éric Trudel, Executive Vice-President of Group Insurance at Beneva.

A stand-out mutual

Beneva stands out in the group insurance market for its mutualist values and its commitment to plan member satisfaction and well-being through an integrated approach to health and personalized care.

In fact, Beneva has its own health insurance centre of expertise where its experts put together a comprehensive workplace health continuum, ensure plan sustainability through prescription drug cost management, and provide insightful market analysis.

Given its corporate cause of anxiety management and prevention, Beneva relies on a number of reputable partners whose knowledge and expertise benefit everyone, namely the Relief Research Chair in Mental Health, Self-Management and Work.

About Beneva

Created by the coming together of La Capitale and SSQ Insurance, Beneva is the largest insurance mutual in Canada with more than 3.5 million members and customers. Beneva employs over 5,500 dedicated employees: people looking out for people. Its human approach is rooted in mutualist values that are shared by its employees. With $25.1 billion in assets, Beneva positions itself as a major player in the insurance and financial services industry. Its head office is located in Quebec City. For more information, please visit beneva.ca.

