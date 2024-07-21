MONTREAL, July 21, 2024 /CNW/ - The Montreal Firefighters' Annual Family Rendezvous came to an enthusiastic close with the spectacular FIREFIT Championship, bringing together hundreds of professional firefighters from all over Quebec and Canada to compete in daring, strength and endurance events, much to the delight of thousands of spectators who cheered on such determination and courage.

The Gold, Silver and Bronze medallists at the FIREFIT Championship were rewarded for their efforts in extraordinary individual events. (CNW Group/Association des pompiers de Montréal) Gold, silver and bronze medals, respectively, went to the Montreal, Ottawa and Flemming College teams at the FIREFIT Mixed Relay Championships. (CNW Group/Association des pompiers de Montréal)

44 firefighters took part in the demanding individual events. The individual event winners were: Vanessa Gilbert of Mississauga Fire & Emergency (Gold), Elissa Carvello of Vaughn Fire and Rescue Services (Silver), Kelley Campbell of Cambridge Fire Department (Bronze), in the women's category. On the men's podium were Matthew Baca of the Oshawa Fire Department (Gold), Dimitri Audibert of Campus Notre-Dame-de-Foy (Silver) and Émile Bergeron-Perreault of Service de sécurité-incendie de Montréal, SIM (Bronze). In the mixed relay events, teams from Montreal, Ottawa and Flemming College took top honors.

"We are honoured to have been able to welcome so many firefighters whose courage and bravery are matched only by their willingness to serve and protect citizens and their property," said Chris Ross, President of the Montreal Firefighters Association, who also took the opportunity to salute the quality of the organization, run on a volunteer basis by members of the Montreal Firefighters Union.

As for the organizing committee, they were delighted that the public responded so enthusiastically to the invitation extended by the firefighters, who did everything in their power to ensure that Montreal families had all the fun they could handle, including a free barbecue that delighted young and old alike.

The FireFit Championship is unique in that it is a competition based on firefighting tasks commonly performed in emergency situations. It features several levels of competitors, from 10- and 15-year veterans to beginners, whose respective actions bear witness to firefighters' fundamental values of solidarity and fraternity.

