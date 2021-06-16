The Grand Quay unveils its 2021 summer lineup!

In 1963, surrealist icon Salvador Dali explored the literary world of Dante's Divine Comedy from Hell to Purgatory to Paradise through 101 works of art. Presented in Montreal for its world premiere, Divina Dali revisits this summit meeting between two legendary artists in a monumental immersive experience designed by La Girafe en feu.

July 16 to October 31, 2021 at the Port of Montreal's Grand Quay. For more information and to purchase tickets: https://divinadali.com/

A fun new interactive installation: Les Rames lumineuses

Would you like to take on an entertaining and engaging challenge? Thanks to this installation that combines movement and light, the public space comes alive, illuminating as visitors participate.

Produced by 4éléments, a Montreal-based company specializing in gamification, Les Rames lumineuses offers a dynamic experience that everyone can do. Alone or in a group, visitors board the boat and row with a single goal: to get to the next port! Sensors measure the group effort and how much distance is virtually covered. The installation is located in Commencement Square.

Relaxing spaces on the waterfront

After being closed for several months due to ongoing construction of the Grand Quay observation tower, Commencement Square will be open to the public again on Friday, June 18.

A green space by the water, with Adirondack chairs to make the most of the summer!

Every day from 7 a.m. to 11 p.m. For more information, visit our website .

Don't miss the brand new urban furniture on the green roof! Bonus: the view of the river and a history timeline of the Port of Montreal to discover along the promenade.

For a bite to eat, food trucks will also be on site in the main alley.

AML Cruises sailing again

Starting June 19, AML Cruises are back in operation! The summer program features dinner cruises, guided cruises and brunch cruises. Find out more at https://www.croisieresaml.com/en/.

Coming soon: the Port of Montreal Tower

The Grand Quay site is actively getting ready to accommodate a new signature monument: an entirely glassed-in, 65-metre tall observation tower. Grand prize: the most beautiful view of the city! Work is progressing quickly and the official opening is scheduled for this winter. To learn more, visit our website

About the Port of Montreal

Operated by the Montreal Port Authority (MPA), the Port of Montreal is the second largest port in Canada and a diversified transshipment centre that handles all types of goods: containerized and non-containerized cargo, liquid bulk and dry bulk. The only container port in Quebec, it is a destination port served by the largest shipping lines in the world. It is also an intermodal hub with a service offering that is unique in North America, featuring its own rail network directly dockside connected to Canada's two national rail networks. The MPA also operates a Cruise Terminal and a Port Centre.

The MPA factors economic, social and environmental components into its corporate initiatives. This commitment is governed by a sustainable development policy whose guiding principles focus on involvement, cooperation and accountability. Port activity supports 19,000 jobs and generates $2.6 billion in economic benefits annually.

