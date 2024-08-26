The governments of Quebec and Canada officially open 26 social and affordable housing units

GRACEFIELD, QC, Aug. 26, 2024 /CNW/ - Today, the governments of Quebec and Canada and the City of Gracefield announced the official start of construction on the Habitations au Cœur de la Vallée project in Gracefield. The building will have 26 units for people living with a disability and people with low or moderate incomes. The total investment for this project is just over $13 million.

Robert Bussière, Member of the National Assembly for Gatineau, made the announcement on behalf of France-Élaine Duranceau, Quebec Minister Responsible for Housing. He was joined by Sophie Chatel, Member of Parliament for Pontiac, and Mathieu Caron, Mayor of Gracefield.

The Habitations au Cœur de la Vallée project received a $7.7 million contribution from the Société d'habitation du Québec (SHQ) through its AccèsLogis Québec program, including $5 million from the Government of Canada as part of the third Canada-Quebec Rapid Housing Initiative Agreement.

The City of Gracefield is providing more than $3.9 million in financial contributions, including $3.5 million from the Government of Quebec, delivered through the tripartite agreements that the municipality signed with the SHQ and the Ministère des Affaires municipales et de l'Habitation.

Habitations au Cœur de la Vallée is a housing project that, starting in September 2025, will be able to accommodate any independent people living in the Vallée-de-la-Gatineau—individuals and couples, aged 45 and over, with low or moderate incomes—as well as people with reduced mobility requiring adapted housing.

Quotes:

"We continue to be committed to increasing the supply of housing adapted to individuals' needs. We must applaud the work of all partners involved in projects like that of Habitations au Cœur de la Vallée. By joining forces, we'll be able to significantly and rapidly increase the housing supply across Quebec."

France-Élaine Duranceau, Quebec Minister Responsible for Housing

"The federal government will continue to work hard toward ensuring that everyone in Quebec and across Canada has a safe and stable place to call home. We're quickly providing new affordable housing to those who need it most across the country, thanks to the third Canada-Quebec Rapid Housing Initiative Agreement and collaboration from all levels of government."

Sean Fraser, Minister of Housing, Infrastructure and Communities

"Everyone deserves a safe and affordable place to call home. The Government of Canada is proud to contribute to the creation of 26 housing units for those who need it most here in Gracefield. The values of mutual support and solidarity are fundamental to the residents of our community, and this project demonstrates our commitment to ensuring that no one is left behind."

Sophie Chatel, Member of Parliament for Pontiac

"The official opening of Habitations au Cœur de la Vallée is an important step in our commitment to provide safe living environments adapted for seniors and people living with disabilities. This project promotes inclusion and is very important to the people and community of Gracefield."

Robert Bussière, Member of the National Assembly for Gatineau

"The City of Gracefield is proud of the Habitations au Cœur de la Vallée project. After so many years, the start of construction is an achievement for the entire municipal council. I would like to thank everyone who has been involved in the project in any way since the very beginning."

Alain Labelle, Councillor, City of Gracefield

Highlights:

Some eligible households could potentially benefit from the Société d'habitation du Québec's (SHQ's) Rent Supplement Program, ensuring that they will not spend more than 25% of their income on housing. This additional assistance is covered by the SHQ (90%) and the City of Gracefield (10%).

(10%). Habitations au Cœur de la Vallée also received $400,000 in financial assistance from the SHQ's Rénovation Québec program. Assistance under this program is funded equally by the SHQ and the City of Gracefield .

About the Société d'habitation du Québec

As a leader in housing, the SHQ's mission is to meet the housing needs of Quebecers through its expertise and services to citizens. It does this by providing affordable and low-rental housing and offering a range of assistance programs to support the construction, renovation and adaptation of homes, and access to homeownership.

To find out more about its activities, visit www.habitation.gouv.qc.ca/english.html.

Société d'habitation du Québec

HabitationSHQ

LinkedIn

About Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation

As Canada's authority on housing, Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation (CMHC) contributes to the stability of the housing market and financial system, provides support for Canadians in housing need, and offers unbiased housing research and advice to all levels of Canadian government, consumers and the housing industry. CMHC's aim is that by 2030, everyone in Canada has a home they can afford, and that meets their needs. For more information, follow us on Twitter, Instagram, YouTube, LinkedIn and Facebook.

SOURCE Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation (CMHC)

Source: Justine Vézina, Press Secretary to the Minister Responsible for Housing, [email protected]; Information: Media Relations, Société d'habitation du Québec, [email protected]