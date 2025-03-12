WHITEHORSE, YT, March 12, 2025 /CNW/ - The governments of Canada and Yukon have finalized a 10-year agreement under the Canada Housing Infrastructure Fund (CHIF).

Through this agreement, communities across the Yukon will be able to build or improve the critical infrastructure related to drinking water, wastewater, stormwater, and solid waste – that will in turn help them build more homes. Yukon will receive $74.2 million from Canada and will contribute $24.7 million to address their housing-enabling infrastructure priorities. This long-term predictable funding will accelerate housing development, increase densification, and help meet the growing demand for affordable housing.

Under CHIF, funding is available over ten years to support long-term provincial and territorial infrastructure priorities that will directly enable increased housing supply. Such initiatives could include projects that provide the critical infrastructure necessary to enable more homes or increase densification, provide the drinking water, wastewater, and stormwater systems required to support community growth, preserve existing capacity or increase reliability and access to drinking water, or implement waste diversion initiatives to reduce landfill use.

By working together to invest in drinking water, wastewater, stormwater, and solid waste projects across the Yukon, we help ensure that all Yukoners have the capacity to support housing projects that meet the demands of a growing population.

Quotes

"Investing in critical infrastructure like drinking water, wastewater, stormwater and solid waste systems is needed to build more homes, faster across Yukon. This 10-year agreement will support communities, while advancing our shared housing objectives and needs."

Dr. Brendan Hanley, Member of Parliament for Yukon, on behalf of the Honourable Nathaniel Erskine-Smith, Minister of Housing, Infrastructure and Communities

"The Government of Yukon is pleased to collaborate with the Government of Canada in securing this new funding agreement, which will help address our territory's growing housing needs. Over the next decade, this long-term, secure investment through the Canada Housing Infrastructure Fund will not only support the development of much-needed affordable housing but also accelerate growth and improve the lives of Yukoners."

The Honourable Ranj Pillai, Premier and Minister responsible for the Yukon Housing Corporation

"The Canada Housing Infrastructure Fund is the next generation of infrastructure funding for critical projects across the Yukon. Over the next decade, the Government of Yukon, together with the Government of Canada, will invest in infrastructure that will help provide more homes for Yukoners. We are grateful for the federal government's partnership and what their support means for Yukon communities."

Richard Mostyn, Minister of Community Services, Government of Yukon

Quick facts

Part of Budget 2024, and Canada's Housing Plan, CHIF will invest more than $5 billion over 10 years for the construction and upgrading of core public infrastructure that will enable housing growth and densification in communities across Canada.

Housing Plan, CHIF will invest more than over 10 years for the construction and upgrading of core public infrastructure that will enable housing growth and densification in communities across Canada. A share of this funding is allocated to support long-term provincial and territorial priorities. Provinces and territories must finalize an agreement and commit to key housing-enabling conditions to receive funding. Funding for those provinces and territories that do not conclude an agreement will be transferred to the direct delivery stream of CHIF.

Funding through the direct delivery stream of CHIF will be provided to support pressing infrastructure projects in municipalities and Indigenous communities. The intake launched on November 7, 2024 , and applications will be accepted until March 31, 2025 for communities of all sizes across Canada , and until May 19, 2025 , for Indigenous applicants. Municipalities and Indigenous communities can learn more or apply online.

, and applications will be accepted until for communities of all sizes across , and until , for Indigenous applicants. Municipalities and Indigenous communities can learn more or apply online. On April 12, 2024 , the federal government released its ambitious housing plan, Solving the housing crisis: Canada's Housing Plan , supported by new investments from Budget 2024. The plan acknowledges the diverse needs of Canadians and centres around these three pillars: Building more homes. Making it easier to own or rent a home. Helping Canadians who can't afford a home.

, the federal government released its ambitious housing plan, , supported by new investments from Budget 2024. The plan acknowledges the diverse needs of Canadians and centres around these three pillars:

Associated Links

Canada Housing Infrastructure Fund

Fairness for Every Generation

Solving the Housing Crisis: Canada's Housing Plan

Growing communities and building more homes, faster

Follow us on X, Facebook, Instagram and LinkedIn

Web: Housing, Infrastructure and Communities Canada

SOURCE Department of Housing, Infrastructure and Communities

Contacts : For more information (media only), please contact: Sofia Ouslis, Press Secretary, Office of the Minister of Housing, Infrastructure and Communities, [email protected]; Media Relations, Housing, Infrastructure and Communities Canada, 613-960-9251, Toll free: 1-877-250-7154, Email: [email protected]; Taylor Harvey, Communications Analyst, Government of Yukon, 867-332-1237, [email protected]