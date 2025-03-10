The Government of Canada provides more than $43 million to Saskatchewan

OTTAWA, ON, March 10, 2025 /CNW/ - Our two official languages are at the heart of Canadian identity. They make us unique, unite us and enrich our culture from coast to coast to coast. Promoting and protecting them starts with education. Investing in minority-language education and second official-language instruction is essential for the Fransaskois community, as it strengthens linguistic and cultural vitality, fosters bilingualism, and ensures the long-term sustainability of French in Saskatchewan.

Today, the Honourable Rachel Bendayan, Minister of Official Languages and Associate Minister of Public Safety, announced the signing of the Canada-Saskatchewan Agreement on minority–language education and second official–language instruction 2024–2025 to 2027–2028. This bilateral agreement stems from the Protocol for Agreements for Minority-Language Education and Second-Language Instruction 2024–2025 to 2027–2028 announced on February 17.

Under the Canada-Saskatchewan Agreement, an investment of more than $43 million is being provided to the Fransaskois community. This funding will help the province offer quality education in French as a minority language and French as a second language, from preschool to the post-secondary level. The Government of Saskatchewan will invest an equivalent amount of $43 million to support the objectives of the Agreement.

Bilateral agreements on minority–language education and second official–language instruction with the Government of Saskatchewan have been in place for more than 50 years. They support the province in implementing activities aimed at teaching French in a minority context and learning the second official language.

Quotes

"Bilingualism is a fundamental part of Canadian identity. The collaboration between our two governments will strengthen French-language learning in Saskatchewan and preserve the French language and culture for generations to come. I am delighted that our government is participating in this partnership to enhance and enrich French-language programs in Saskatchewan schools and post-secondary institutions."

—The Honourable Rachel Bendayan, Minister of Official Languages and Associate Minister of Public Safety

"We are pleased to see this agreement reaffirm Saskatchewan's commitment to providing students with access to high-quality French-language education. By investing in our linguistic programs, we are equipping students from early childhood to post-secondary studies with the skills and opportunities they need to thrive in a strong and growing province."

—The Honourable Everett Hindley, Minister of Education, Government of Saskatchewan

"Saskatchewan's French-language post-secondary institutions and programs play an important role in promoting French culture and providing students with unique education and learning opportunities. This significant partnership is fundamental to the Government of Saskatchewan's commitment to enhancing French-language education and the continued preservation and growth of the Francophone community in our province."

—The Honourable Ken Cheveldayoff, Minister of Advanced Education, Government of Saskatchewan

Quick Facts

In Canada, enrolment in French-language minority schools increased by 21.5 percent from 2005–2006 to 2020–2021 (Statistics Canada, 2022).

Demand for French immersion programs is on the rise in Canada. The number of students enrolled in these programs at elementary and secondary levels rose to 484,377 in 2020–2021, up 64 percent from 295,197 in 2005–2006 (Statistics Canada, 2022).

The total financial contribution from the Government of Canada to the Government of Saskatchewan is $43,104,211 over four years for minority–language education and second official–language instruction.

On February 17, 2025, the Government of Canada announced the signing of the Protocol for Agreements for Minority-Language Education and Second-Language Instruction 2024–2025 to 2027–2028. This protocol calls for an investment of more than $1.4 billion over four years. It establishes the principles of cooperation between the Government of Canada and the provincial and territorial governments. Canadian Heritage is currently concluding bilateral agreements with the governments of the provinces and territories arising from this protocol.

The Action Plan for Official Languages 2023–2028: Protection-Promotion-Collaboration recognizes the important social, economic and cultural value of official languages. It also considers the current and future situation of official-language minority communities in Canada (French-speaking minorities outside Quebec and English-speaking minorities in Quebec). The Action Plan calls for investments totalling more than $4.1 billion over five years, the largest investment ever made by a government in regard to official languages.

SOURCE Canadian Heritage

