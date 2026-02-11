Tax Tip - Getting ready for tax season? Here's how to give your tax preparer access - faster and more securely Français
OTTAWA, ON, Feb. 11, 2026 /CNW/ - As tax season approaches, many Canadians work with a tax preparer to file their return. To do that, you may need to give them permission to access your tax information with the Canada Revenue Agency (CRA).
The CRA has improved its authorization service for individuals. Here's what you should know so you're ready when it's time to file.
What's changed?
The CRA has made improvements to its authorization service to make it faster, easier, and more secure for taxpayers.
- No more waiting: CRA has improved the Alternative process for individuals in Represent a Client by removing the five-day processing time. Now, tax preparers can get instant access to your account when you provide the needed information
- More security: The updated process helps ensure that only authorized representatives can access your personal tax information
How to give your tax preparer instant access to your account
You can give your tax preparer access right away by using one of these options:
- Through your CRA account
If you have a CRA account, you can either:
-
- Add your tax preparer as your representative, or
- Confirm an authorization request they send through Represent a Client.
OR
- Provide previously assessed tax information
- You can give your tax preparer information from your notice of assessment that you received at least six months ago; they can use this information to request authorization securely. For more information, go to Alternative process for individuals.
Both options allow your tax preparer to access your account without delay.
Important changes to be aware of
As of July 15, 2025, tax preparers can no longer request authorization for individual clients through EFILE.
- All authorization requests for individuals must now be submitted through Represent a Client
- This change does not affect business clients
Don't have a CRA account yet? Get one now
Registering for a CRA account makes it easier to:
- Authorize a tax preparer
- View your tax slips and notices
- Track your return and any refunds
You can also use the document verification service to verify your identity online to avoid waiting for a security code by mail.
Get ready now so you're prepared later
- Make sure you can access your CRA account, or have a copy of a recent notice of assessment
- Talk to your tax preparer early about how they'll get authorized
Being aware of these changes, and understanding how to prepare, can help you authorize your tax preparer easily and securely.
Step-by-Step guides
- For taxpayers: Need to authorize your representative? Follow these steps (PDF, 218 KB KB) for how to authorize a representative.
- For representatives: Need to submit an authorization request? Follow these steps (PDF, 200 KB) to gain online access to your clients' information.
SOURCE Canada Revenue Agency
