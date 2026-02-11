OTTAWA, ON, Feb. 11, 2026 /CNW/ - As tax season approaches, many Canadians work with a tax preparer to file their return. To do that, you may need to give them permission to access your tax information with the Canada Revenue Agency (CRA).

The CRA has improved its authorization service for individuals. Here's what you should know so you're ready when it's time to file.

What's changed?

The CRA has made improvements to its authorization service to make it faster, easier, and more secure for taxpayers.

No more waiting: CRA has improved the Alternative process for individuals in Represent a Client by removing the five-day processing time. Now, tax preparers can get instant access to your account when you provide the needed information

How to give your tax preparer instant access to your account

You can give your tax preparer access right away by using one of these options:

Through your CRA account

If you have a CRA account, you can either:

Add your tax preparer as your representative, or Confirm an authorization request they send through Represent a Client.



OR

Provide previously assessed tax information You can give your tax preparer information from your notice of assessment that you received at least six months ago; they can use this information to request authorization securely. For more information, go to Alternative process for individuals.



Both options allow your tax preparer to access your account without delay.

Important changes to be aware of

As of July 15, 2025, tax preparers can no longer request authorization for individual clients through EFILE.

All authorization requests for individuals must now be submitted through Represent a Client

This change does not affect business clients

Don't have a CRA account yet? Get one now

Registering for a CRA account makes it easier to:

Authorize a tax preparer

View your tax slips and notices

Track your return and any refunds

You can also use the document verification service to verify your identity online to avoid waiting for a security code by mail.

Get ready now so you're prepared later

Make sure you can access your CRA account, or have a copy of a recent notice of assessment

Talk to your tax preparer early about how they'll get authorized

Being aware of these changes, and understanding how to prepare, can help you authorize your tax preparer easily and securely.

Step-by-Step guides

For taxpayers: Need to authorize your representative? Follow these steps (PDF, 218 KB KB) for how to authorize a representative.

Follow these steps (PDF, 218 KB KB) for how to authorize a representative. For representatives: Need to submit an authorization request? Follow these steps (PDF, 200 KB) to gain online access to your clients' information.

Contacts

Media Relations

Canada Revenue Agency

613-948-8366

[email protected]

SOURCE Canada Revenue Agency