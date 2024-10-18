The governments of Canada and Quebec, the City of Montréal and their partners announce new social and affordable housing for nearly 900 households

MONTRÉAL, Oct. 18, 2024 /CNW/ - The Government of Canada, the Government of Quebec, the City of Montréal, Bâtir son quartier and their partners are proud to announce that nine social and affordable housing projects are being built or have officially opened in Montréal. With these projects, nearly 900 households can find new homes.

Coordinated by the community real estate developer Bâtir son quartier, these projects, either underway or already completed, total 893 units. This represents an investment of nearly $340 million by the 3 levels of government. Rent for the units will be kept affordable in the long term, increasing more slowly and in smaller increments than private-market rents.

Details of financial contributions

Government of Canada : $57.7 million

: Government of Quebec : $228.7 million

: City of Montréal: $52.8 million

Note that more than half of the 893 households in the units announced today could be eligible for the Société d'habitation du Québec's (SHQ's) Rent Supplement Program, ensuring that they spend no more than 25% of their income on housing. This additional assistance is covered by the SHQ (90%) and the City of Montréal (10%).

About the projects

Habitation Héritage de Pointe-Saint-Charles

Coopérative d'habitation de la Pointe Amicale

Résidence LoReli Habitations Libr'Elles Logifem Maison des RebElles

Coopérative d'habitation le Trapèze

Espace la Traversée-SSA

Coopérative d'habitation Laurentienne

Loge-Accès OSHA phase 7

Maison Glaneuses

QUOTES

"I've often said that we need to innovate to build more and better housing, especially given the current housing crisis. This collaboration with Bâtir son quartier and its partners is further proof that our government is taking concrete action, alongside municipalities and community stakeholders, to better house Quebecers with low or moderate incomes. We continue to innovate and propose new solutions to build more, faster and better."

- France-Élaine Duranceau, Quebec Minister Responsible for Housing

"Our government is proud to support the construction of these nine new affordable housing projects. These are excellent initiatives to help address Southwest Montréal's needs and those of the entire Island of Montréal. I would like to thank the partners involved in these important projects for our community. They've made a big difference in the day-to-day lives of the people who live there. Together, we're building a generation of new housing we can all be proud of."

- The Honourable Mélanie Joly, Minister of Foreign Affairs and Member of Parliament for Ahuntsic-Cartierville

"What a wonderful announcement we're making today for people in Montréal and throughout the Greater Montréal area! I'm proud to see that our government is doing whatever it takes to make sure everyone has a safe and affordable place to live."

- Christine Fréchette, Quebec Minister Responsible for the Metropolis and the Montréal region

"The City of Montréal, together with the other levels of government, developers and community housing organizations, is committed to doing everything in its power to create new off-market housing units. The new Loger + strategy proves it. With measures like priority land transfer for off-market housing, the adoption of a 120-day administrative standard for issuing permits for as-of-right projects, and the three-year, $3 million fund I set up to cover project startup costs, Montréal is taking action to make things happen."

- Valérie Plante, Mayor of Montréal

"The diversity of the projects presented today clearly demonstrates the community housing sector's ability to meet the needs of Montréal households. Housing co-operatives, new resources for people experiencing homelessness, housing for low-income families, seniors and women — it all gives people a chance to find long-term, supportive and inclusive places they can afford to live in. With financial support from the Government of Canada, the Government of Quebec and the City of Montréal, our team is working closely with co-operatives, non-profits and all our partners to complete these life-changing real estate projects."

- Edith Cyr, Executive Director, Bâtir son quartier

About Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation

As Canada's authority on housing, CMHC contributes to the stability of the housing market and financial system, provides support for Canadians in housing need, and offers unbiased housing research and advice to all levels of Canadian government, consumers and the housing industry. CMHC's aim is that by 2030, everyone in Canada has a home they can afford, and that meets their needs. For more information, follow us on Twitter, Instagram, YouTube, LinkedIn and Facebook.

About the Société d'habitation du Québec

As a leader in housing, the SHQ's mission is to meet the housing needs of Quebecers through its expertise and services to citizens. It does this by providing affordable and low-rental housing and offering a range of assistance programs to support the construction, renovation and adaptation of homes, and access to homeownership.

To find out more about its activities, visit www.habitation.gouv.qc.ca/english.html.

About Bâtir son quartier

Bâtir son Quartier is a social economy enterprise that coordinates the delivery of housing and community real estate projects. Since 1976, Bâtir son quartier has coordinated the delivery of 470 co-operative and non-profit projects with a total of nearly 16,000 housing units in the Greater Montréal area, as well as about 40 non-residential projects including early childhood centres, community centres and facilities for social economy enterprises.www.batirsonquartier.com

