QUEBEC CITY, Nov. 24, 2023 /CNW/ - Gender-based violence (GBV) continues to be an issue in Quebec and across Canada. It is one of the most pervasive human rights violations, and it continues to afflict people from all walks of life.

Today, on the eve of the days of activism against gender-based violence, the Honourable Marci Ien, Minister for Women and Gender Equality and Youth, and Martine Biron, Quebec's Minister Responsible for the Status of Women, announced an agreement to address gender-based violence.

The federal government invests $97.3 million over four years to support Quebec's actions under its Integrated Government Strategy to Counteract Sexual Violence and Domestic Violence, and to Rebuild Trust 2022-2027 (Integrated Violence Strategy).

This funding is in addition to the $462.4 million already being invested by the Government of Quebec to implement its Integrated Violence Strategy and aims to enhance actions taken under this initiative. The objectives of the strategy are focused on prevention, awareness, and detection, as well as implementing psychosocial, medical, legal, police, and correctional interventions to ensure women's wellbeing and safety.

Quotes

"Gender-based violence has no place in Canada or anywhere else. This bilateral agreement will help the Government of Quebec continue to implement a strategy that addresses the priorities and needs of the groups most likely to be affected by GBV within its territory. This funding will support interventions that have already been developed under Quebec's Integrated Violence Strategy, and it will bring us closer to a future where everyone has the right to live free from violence."

The Honourable Marci Ien, Minister for Women and Gender Equality and Youth

"Quebec is a leader in addressing violence against women. This agreement recognizes our expertise in that area. With this funding, we will be able to continue our efforts to protect and support women who are experiencing violence."

Martine Biron, Minister Responsible for the Status of Women

Quick facts

Since 2021, the Government of Canada has committed $1.14 billion to advance the National Action Plan to End Gender-Based Violence, including $539.3 million over five years to support provinces and territories in their efforts to implement the National Action Plan. Although it supports the overall objectives of the National Action Plan to End Gender-Based Violence, the Government of Quebec has not adhered to it because it intends to retain its full responsibility in this area within its territory. Through a bilateral agreement that respects its autonomy, the Government of Quebec will use this funding to support programs, initiatives, and services that it puts in place based on the needs of its territory in order to end gender-based violence.

has committed to advance the National Action Plan to End Gender-Based Violence, including over five years to support provinces and territories in their efforts to implement the National Action Plan. More than 11 million people in Canada have experienced intimate partner violence at least once since the age of 15.

have experienced intimate partner violence at least once since the age of 15. In Quebec in 2021, 18,351 people were victims of violent crimes that could cause injury in a domestic context. Police recorded 13,539 women victims and 4,812 men victims.

in 2021, 18,351 people were victims of violent crimes that could cause injury in a domestic context. Police recorded 13,539 women victims and 4,812 men victims. Since the start of the #MeToo movement, the number of women who have been victims of sexual offences as reported by Quebec police has risen significantly – from 5,251 in 2016 to 10,094 in 2021 (+92%).

police has risen significantly – from 5,251 in 2016 to 10,094 in 2021 (+92%). According to the latest data from Quebec police, women represented 76.4% of domestic violence victims, 89.5% of sexual assault victims, and 95% of victims of crimes related to pimping and human trafficking.

