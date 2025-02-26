HALIFAX, NS, Feb. 26, 2025 /CNW/ - The federal government is investing over $14 million to support communities in addressing homelessness in Nova Scotia, through Reaching Home: Canada's Homelessness Strategy and the Unsheltered Homelessness and Encampments Initiative (UHEI).

Through Reaching Home, the federal government is supporting Halifax in preventing and reducing homelessness with an investment of more than $8.7 million allocated to the Affordable Housing Association of Nova Scotia (AHANS).

This brings the total allocation for Halifax through the Designated Communities stream of Reaching Home to $52.6 million over nine years from 2019-20 through 2027-28.

As the Designated Community Entity in Halifax, AHANS works closely with stakeholders and community members on the front lines seeking to end homelessness in the region. This much needed funding will be invested in infrastructure and supports that work with some of the most vulnerable in our community to find suitable housing, and end the systemic challenges that contribute to chronic homelessness.

Additionally, the federal government and the Government of Nova Scotia announced that an agreement to support people living without homes has been signed as part of the Unsheltered Homelessness and Encampments Initiative (UHEI). Under this agreement, the Government of Canada will contribute $5.3 million over two years. The Government of Nova Scotia will match this contribution.

Funding will support the implementation of a Community Encampment Response Plan (CERP) that is tailored to the specific needs of Halifax Regional Municipality (HRM), and includes expanding outreach services, expanding and stabilizing shelter capacity, and strengthening collaboration with partners.

Federal funding provided through this agreement is part of a $250-million commitment, outlined in Budget 2024, to address the urgent issue of encampments and unsheltered homelessness across Canada.

Housing provides stability and security and serves as the foundation for overall well-being. Everyone has a right to safe housing, regardless of their circumstances. Every Canadian deserves a safe and affordable place to live.

More agreements with provinces and territories are expected to be announced in the coming weeks.

Quotes

"We're committed to working with all orders of government to better support people who are unhoused, and we know that strong community partnerships make a real difference. There are many factors that can lead to someone losing a safe place to live. That's why we need to work together to make sure no one falls through the cracks. By expanding outreach, increasing shelter capacity, and building culturally responsive partnerships, we can provide immediate help while tackling the root causes of homelessness. These investments and efforts will help ensure that people across the province get the support they need as we work toward lasting, inclusive solutions to end homelessness."

The Honourable Darren Fisher, Minister of Veterans Affairs, Associate Minister of National Defence and Member of Parliament for Dartmouth-Cole Harbour

"Safe and stable housing is the foundation for a better future. Through this joint investment, we are not only addressing the immediate challenges of homelessness but also laying the groundwork for long-term solutions that will help more Nova Scotians secure permanent housing and the support they need to thrive."

The Honourable Scott Armstrong, Minister of Opportunities and Social Development, Province of Nova Scotia

"AHANS is privileged to be the community entity for Reaching Home in Halifax. The Government of Canada, through the creation, stabilization and support of the Reaching Program, has supported our community to deliver a coordinated, community led response to chronic homelessness in our region. This system prioritizes resources for those most at risk, and is a cornerstone of our mission to end homelessness in Nova Scotia. By putting service providers and community members at the front of a person centered approach to reduce and ultimately end homelessness here. This funding will be used to enhance the system, and fund infrastructure and supports for those who need them the most."

Michael Kabalen, Executive Director AHANS

Quick facts

Reaching Home was launched in April 2019 ; the program supports the goals of the government's National Housing Strategy, and complements Solving the Housing Crisis: Canada's Housing Plan. Those goals include: supporting the needs of the most vulnerable people in Canada ; improving access to safe, stable and affordable housing, and reducing chronic homelessness. Through Reaching Home, the federal government is investing $5 billion over nine years to address homelessness across Canada .

; the program supports the goals of the government's National Housing Strategy, and complements Solving the Housing Crisis: Housing Plan. Those goals include: supporting the needs of the most vulnerable people in ; improving access to safe, stable and affordable housing, and reducing chronic homelessness. Through Reaching Home, the federal government is investing over nine years to address homelessness across . The Unsheltered Homelessness and Encampments Initiative (UHEI) builds on existing programs like Reaching Home.

The UHEI will help reduce the number of people experiencing unsheltered homelessness, particularly those living in encampments. It is based on the deployment of a Community Encampment Response Plan (CERP) in each targeted community, adopting an approach that promotes housing stability with support services to ensure the dignity of individuals.

Since 2015, the federal government has helped almost two million Canadians find a place to call home.

Associated links

Reaching Home: Canada's Homelessness Strategy

Canada's National Housing Strategy

Canada's Housing Plan

