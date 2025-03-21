ST. JOHN'S, NL, March 21, 2025 /CNW/ - The governments of Canada and Newfoundland and Labrador have finalized a 10-year agreement under the Canada Housing Infrastructure Fund (CHIF).

Through this agreement, communities across Newfoundland and Labrador will be able to build or improve the critical infrastructure related to drinking water, wastewater, stormwater, and solid waste – that will in turn help them build more homes. Newfoundland and Labrador will receive $123.1 million to address their housing-enabling infrastructure priorities.

Under CHIF, funding is available over ten years to support long-term provincial and territorial infrastructure priorities that will directly enable increased housing supply. Such initiatives could include projects that provide the critical infrastructure necessary to enable more homes or increase densification, provide the drinking water, wastewater, and stormwater systems required to support community growth, preserve existing capacity or increase reliability and access to drinking water, or implement waste diversion initiatives to reduce landfill use.

The CHIF agreement adds to existing federal and provincial investments in infrastructure providing services to communities across Newfoundland and Labrador. Through the Investing in Canada Infrastructure Program, federal, provincial and municipal governments are also investing more than $86 million in 73 separate projects to build or upgrade water and wastewater infrastructure across the province.

By working together to invest in drinking water, wastewater, stormwater, and solid waste projects across Newfoundland and Labrador, we are helping to ensure that communities have the capacity to support housing projects that meet the demands of a growing population.

"Today's investments are about more than just infrastructure—they're about creating a better future for everyone in our province. Good things happen when we work together, and these projects will help communities in Newfoundland and Labrador build more homes with the right infrastructure support in place."

The Honourable Joanne Thompson, Minister of Fisheries, Oceans and the Canadian Coast Guard, and Member of Parliament for St. John's East

"Our government is pleased with the support that is aimed at addressing pressing infrastructure needs, as well as enabling more housing in the province. Through the combined efforts of all levels of government, we are helping to ensure we have the necessary infrastructure in place to support the current needs of our towns and communities, as well as much-needed future housing initiatives."

The Honourable Fred Hutton, Newfoundland and Labrador Minister of Transportation and Infrastructure

Canada Housing Infrastructure Fund (CHIF)

Newfoundland and Labrador will receive $123.1 million over 10 years under the CHIF Provincial and Territorial Agreement Stream.

and will receive over 10 years under the CHIF Provincial and Territorial Agreement Stream. Part of Budget 2024, and Canada's Housing Plan, CHIF will invest more than $5 billion over 10 years for the construction and upgrading of core public infrastructure that will enable housing growth and densification in communities across Canada .

Housing Plan, CHIF will invest more than over 10 years for the construction and upgrading of core public infrastructure that will enable housing growth and densification in communities across . A share of this funding is allocated to support long-term provincial and territorial priorities. Provinces and territories must finalize an agreement and commit to key housing-enabling conditions to receive funding. Funding for those provinces and territories that do not conclude an agreement will be transferred to the direct delivery stream of CHIF.

Funding through the direct delivery stream of CHIF will be provided to support pressing infrastructure projects in municipalities and Indigenous communities. The intake launched on November 7, 2024 , and applications will be accepted until March 31, 2025 for communities of all sizes across Canada , and until May 19, 2025 , for Indigenous applicants. Municipalities and Indigenous communities can learn more or apply online.

, and applications will be accepted until for communities of all sizes across , and until , for Indigenous applicants. Municipalities and Indigenous communities can learn more or apply online. At least 10% of funding under the direct delivery stream will be allocated to projects serving First Nations, Inuit, and Métis communities. Eligible Indigenous applicants have until May 19, 2025 , to submit their projects.

, to submit their projects. On April 12, 2024 , the federal government released its ambitious housing plan, Solving the housing crisis: Canada's Housing Plan, supported by new investments from Budget 2024. The plan acknowledges the diverse needs of Canadians and centres around these three pillars:

Building more homes. Making it easier to own or rent a home. Helping Canadians who can't afford a home.



Investing in Canada Infrastructure Program (ICIP)

The federal government is investing $36,210,515 in the 73 water and wastewater projects through the Investing in Canada Infrastructure Program. The Government of Newfoundland and Labrador is investing $37,790,535 and municipalities are contributing a combined $12,772,187 .

in the 73 water and wastewater projects through the Investing in Infrastructure Program. The Government of and is investing and municipalities are contributing a combined . Under the Investing in Canada Plan, the federal government is investing more than $180 billion over 12 years in public transit projects, green infrastructure, social infrastructure, trade and transportation routes, and Canada's rural and northern communities.

Canada Housing Infrastructure Fund

Fairness for Every Generation

Solving the Housing Crisis: Canada's Housing Plan

Growing communities and building more homes, faster

Investing in Canada: Canada's Long-Term Infrastructure Plan

