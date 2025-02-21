SAINT JOHN, NB, Feb. 21, 2025 /CNW/ - Today, the federal government and the province of New Brunswick announced that an agreement to support people living without homes, including in encampments, has been signed as part of the Unsheltered Homelessness and Encampments Initiative (UHEI).

Funding will support the implementation of a Community Encampment Response Plan (CERP) and immediately provide additional support to people living without homes. The plan is tailored to the specific needs of Saint John.

Through this agreement, over two years, more than $3.5 million in federal funding will be made available in Saint John. This is in addition to what the federal government is investing through the regionally delivered streams of Reaching Home: Canada's Homelessness Strategy, a total of over $67 million from 2019 through 2028 in New Brunswick.

This funding will help individuals and families secure and maintain housing through tailored supports, and short-term rental assistance. Funding will also provide temporary accommodation and transitional housing, as well as help coordinate access to specialized services like medical care, building life skills to reduce tenancy risks (e.g., budgeting, landlord mediation, and maintaining cleanliness), and providing support for appointments.

Housing provides stability and security and serves as the foundation for overall well-being. Everyone has a right to safe housing, regardless of their circumstances. Every Canadian deserves a safe and affordable place to live.

More agreements with provinces and territories are expected to be announced in the coming weeks.

Quotes

"This funding is a lifeline for the Saint John community, offering hope and stability to individuals and families struggling with homelessness. By providing not just housing, but essential supports, life skills, and access to care, we are helping people rebuild their lives. With temporary housing, compassionate services, and prevention efforts, we are giving them the tools to overcome challenges and build a brighter future."

Wayne Long, Member of Parliament for Saint John–Rothesay

"I am pleased to see additional assistance be provided to the City of Saint John to support ongoing efforts to aid individuals experiencing homelessness. We are eager to see these efforts make a positive difference in the community and are proud to support the City for their continued work and vision."

The Honourable Cindy Miles, Minister of Social Development and Minister responsible for the Economic and Social Inclusion Corporation

"This funding is a vital investment in our Housing for All strategy, helping ensure every resident has access to safe, stable and affordable housing. Addressing homelessness requires strong partnerships, and we're committed to continuing to work with our federal and provincial partners to tailor supports that meet the unique needs of Saint John. Together, we are focused on building a stronger, more connected community where everyone has the tools and support to thrive."

Her Worship Donna Noade Reardon, Mayor of the City of Saint John

Quick facts

The Unsheltered Homelessness and Encampments Initiative (UHEI) will help reduce the number of people experiencing unsheltered homelessness, particularly those living in encampments. It is based on the deployment of a Community Encampment Response Plan (CERP) in each targeted community, adopting an approach that promotes housing stability with support services to ensure the dignity of individuals.

As part of the Canada-New Brunswick Agreement for this initiative, over $3.5 million in federal funding will be provided to support CERP activities in Saint John .

in federal funding will be provided to support CERP activities in . Federal funding provided for this agreement is part of a $250 million commitment, outlined in Budget 2024, to address the urgent issue of encampments and unsheltered homelessness across Canada .

commitment, outlined in Budget 2024, to address the urgent issue of encampments and unsheltered homelessness across . The $250 million investment from the federal government is a tool to coordinate matching funds from provincial and territorial governments to address encampments throughout the country.

investment from the federal government is a tool to coordinate matching funds from provincial and territorial governments to address encampments throughout the country. The UHEI builds on existing programs like Reaching Home, through which the federal government is investing $5 billion over nine years to address homelessness across Canada .

over nine years to address homelessness across . Reaching Home: Canada's Homelessness Strategy supports the goals of Canada's Housing Plan and the National Housing Strategy – to support the needs of the most vulnerable Canadians and to improve access to safe, stable and affordable housing.

Homelessness Strategy supports the goals of Housing Plan and the National Housing Strategy – to support the needs of the most vulnerable Canadians and to improve access to safe, stable and affordable housing. Since 2015, the federal government has helped almost two million Canadians find a place to call home.

Associated links

Reaching Home: Canada's Homelessness Strategy

Canada's National Housing Strategy

Canada's Housing Plan

UHEI Announcement - City of London

UHEI Announcement - Quebec

UHEI Announcement - Northwest Territories

UHEI Announcement - Yukon

Follow us on X , Facebook , Instagram , and LinkedIn

Web: Housing, Infrastructure and Communities Canada

SOURCE Department of Housing, Infrastructure and Communities

For more information (media only), please contact: Sofia Ouslis, Press Secretary, Office of the Minister of Housing, Infrastructure and Communities, [email protected]; Media Relations, Housing, Infrastructure and Communities Canada, 613-960-9251, Toll-free: 1-877-250-7154, Email: [email protected]; Kate Wright, Communications Manager, Department of Social Development, New Brunswick Housing Corporation, [email protected]