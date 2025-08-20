MONTREAL, Aug. 20, 2025 /CNW/ - The Government of Canada is delivering over $557.5 million to Quebec this year through the Canada Community-Building Fund (CCBF). This allocation is part of the previously announced $2.8 billion in CCBF funding Quebec will receive by 2029 to build communities with stronger and more resilient infrastructure. In addition to its other significant infrastructure investments, the Government of Quebec is contributing more than $1.7 billion by 2029 to projects funded by the CCBF.

Investing in basic infrastructure projects – such as public transit, water and wastewater infrastructure, and local roads and bridges – enables communities to grow and build more housing. Today's announcement reflects exactly what Canada's new government has committed to achieving with the Canada Community-Building Fund program, in collaboration with the Government of Quebec.

With the funding announced today, communities can build essential and recreational infrastructure so families in Quebec can thrive.

The administrative agreement on the CCBF between the Government of Canada and the Government of Quebec provides the flexibility needed to respond strategically to the current and future infrastructure needs of Quebec municipalities.

The overall budget, which will allow for investments of more than $4.5 billion by the 2028-2029 fiscal year, is administered by the Société de financement des infrastructures locales (SOFIL)and the funds are distributed to municipalities for projects developed in collaboration with the ministère des Affaires municipales et de l'Habitation and the ministère des Transports et de la Mobilité durable.

Quotes

"Building a strong Canada starts with building strong communities. We are investing in new infrastructure projects that support housing and foster connected communities. Our investment in Quebec reinforces our commitment to building bold, building strong, and building together in all communities."

The Honourable Gregor Robertson, Minister of Housing and Infrastructure

"Our government is proud to support Quebec's cities and municipalities in modernizing their essential infrastructure. Whether it's safer roads, more reliable water systems, or accessible recreational spaces, today's investment gives Quebec the means to build a more sustainable and inclusive future for its communities. By supporting local priorities, we are committed to building a stronger Canada."

The Honorable Steven Guilbeault, Minister of Canadian Identity and Culture, Minister responsible for Official Languages, and Quebec Lieutenant

"The amounts announced today are significant and will enable Quebec municipalities to develop infrastructure that meets the needs of citizens. This agreement guarantees stable funding for the next 10 years for the benefit of all Quebecers."

Eric Girard, Minister of Finance and Minister Responsible for Relations with English-Speaking Quebecers

"Infrastructure needs are great in all regions of Quebec, and this funding will enable us to work with municipalities to develop a variety of essential projects that directly address local priorities. By joining forces, we are doing much more than investing in our infrastructure: we are investing in the quality of life and vitality of our communities."

Andrée Laforest, Minister of Municipal Affairs and Minister Responsible for the Saguenay–Lac-Saint-Jean Region



Quick facts

The Canada Community-Building Fund (CCBF) will deliver $26.7 billion between 2024-2034 in federal funding to catalyse core infrastructure investments. In 2025-26, the CCBF will provide $2.5 billion to 3,700 communities across Canada to support local infrastructure priorities.

between 2024-2034 in federal funding to catalyse core infrastructure investments. In 2025-26, the CCBF will provide to 3,700 communities across to support local infrastructure priorities. In 2025-26, Quebec will receive $557.5 million to make strategic infrastructure investments across 19 project categories. Since 2015, the federal government has invested $26.6 billion across Canada through CCBF, including more than $6.03 billion in Quebec communities.

will receive to make strategic infrastructure investments across 19 project categories. Since 2015, the federal government has invested across through CCBF, including more than in communities. In Quebec , the SOFIL administers programs that provide access to CCBF funding through various programs.

, the SOFIL administers programs that provide access to CCBF funding through various programs. The CCBF is a permanent, indexed source of funding provided to provinces and territories, who in turn flow this funding to local governments and other entities to support local infrastructure priorities.

