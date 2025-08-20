KINGSTON, ON, Aug. 20, 2025 /CNW/ - The federal government is partnering with the Homes for Heroes Foundation by investing over $1.9 million to support Veteran experiencing homelessness in Kingston.

The Homes For Heroes Foundation opened a tiny-home village in February 2024, so Veterans experiencing homelessness can access safe and affordable housing. Veterans will receive ongoing support such as counselling, job training, and mental health services while they get back on their feet.

Living in a community of fellow Veterans will provide residents with a sense of belonging and mutual support, making it easier for residents to regain stability and independence. This investment will ensure that those who served Canada have access to the housing, care, and respect they deserve.

Quotes

"Our government is proud to support this important project in Kingston. Homes for Heroes is offering a Veterans a safe place to live, and the resources and community they need to thrive. By investing in initiatives like this, we are ensuring that those who have served our country receive the dignity, care, and opportunities they deserve."

The Honourable Gregor Robertson, Minister of Housing and Infrastructure and Minister responsible for Pacific Economic Development Canada

"By building the Veterans Village, the Homes for Heroes Foundation is demonstrating its strong and ongoing commitment to Veterans. I am grateful for their support in our mission to help end chronic Veteran homelessness and ensure Veterans and their families have the support they need, where and when they need it."

The Honourable Jill McKnight, Minister of Veterans Affairs and Associate Minister of National Defence

"The Homes for Heroes Veterans Village will be a place where those who served our country can rebuild their lives with the stability, support, and sense of belonging they deserve. This investment reflects our deep gratitude for their service and our commitment to ending Veteran homelessness in Canada."

The Honourable Mark Gerretsen, Member of Parliament for Kingston and the Islands, Ontario

"The Homes For Heroes Foundation is honoured to welcome the Honourable Jill McKnight, Minister of Veterans Affairs, for a tour of the Kingston Veterans' Village. The support we have received over the past 2 years from Veteran Homelessness Program (VHP) has been crucial to the assistance we provide to our residents. Our dedicated team works tirelessly to help those who defended Canada reintegrate into civilian life. We take pride in having the ongoing federal government's support to give back to those who stood guard for us. Kingston is our third Veterans' Village, and we are currently in the construction phase for two more locations in London and Winnipeg. Together, we are confident that we can eliminate the issue of Veterans' homelessness."

Brad Field , President and CEO of The Homes For Heroes Foundation.

Quick facts

The Homes For Heroes Foundation is receiving $1,939,165 through the services and support stream of the Veteran Homelessness Program (VHP).

through the services and support stream of the Veteran Homelessness Program (VHP). The Veteran Homelessness Program supports Veterans experiencing or at imminent risk of homelessness in securing and maintaining housing and addressing underlying issues.

The Veteran Homelessness Program is funding projects under two streams: Services and Supports Stream – $72.9 million for rent supplements and wrap-around services such as counselling and treatment for substance use. Capacity Building Stream – $6.2 million for research, improved data collection, and capacity building for organizations to deliver tailored services.

According to Census 2021, there are an estimated 461,240 Canadian Veterans. As of April 2025 , the Government of Canada estimates that there are over 2,000 Veterans experiencing homelessness across Canada .

, the Government of estimates that there are over 2,000 Veterans experiencing homelessness across . The Veteran Homelessness Program is a part of Canada's National Housing Strategy (NHS), a 10-year, $115-billion -plus plan that will give more Canadians a place to call home. NHS is built on strong partnerships between the federal, provincial, and territorial governments, and continuous engagement with the public and private housing sectors. This includes consultations with many different Canadians, including people with lived experience of housing need.

National Housing Strategy (NHS), a 10-year, -plus plan that will give more Canadians a place to call home. Through Budget 2024 the government is providing an additional $6 million over three years, starting in 2024-25, to Veterans Affairs Canada for the Veteran and Family Well-Being Fund. A portion of the funding will focus on projects for Indigenous, women, and 2SLGBTQI+ Veterans.

over three years, starting in 2024-25, to Veterans Affairs Canada for the Veteran and Family Well-Being Fund. A portion of the funding will focus on projects for Indigenous, women, and 2SLGBTQI+ Veterans. The federal government is investing $5 billion over nine years, from 2019-20 to 2027-28, through Reaching Home: Canada's Homelessness Strategy, to prevent and reduce homelessness, including chronic homelessness. The Government of Canada works with communities to develop and deliver projects to address community priorities with clear outcomes.

over nine years, from 2019-20 to 2027-28, through Reaching Home: Homelessness Strategy, to prevent and reduce homelessness, including chronic homelessness. The Government of works with communities to develop and deliver projects to address community priorities with clear outcomes. Through the Unsheltered Homelessness and Encampments Initiative the federal government is investing $250 million over two years, through 2025-26, to support communities in addressing unsheltered homelessness and encampments. This funding, which is cost-matched by provincial, territorial and municipal partners, is supporting the implementation of Community Encampment Response Plans. This funding is supporting activities that include the creation of supportive housing units, the renovation of a permanent or temporary emergency shelter, and creating, increasing and enhancing outreach activities.

