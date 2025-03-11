EDMONTON, AB, March 11, 2025 /CNW/ - Today, the federal government and the province of Alberta announced that an agreement to support people living without homes, including in encampments, has been signed as part of the Unsheltered Homelessness and Encampments Initiative (UHEI).

Funding will support the implementation of Community Encampment Response Plans (CERP) and immediately provide additional support to people living without homes. Each plan is tailored to the specific needs of a community.

Through this agreement, over two years, close to $35 million in federal funding will be made available in Calgary, Edmonton, Lethbridge, and Red Deer. This is on top of what the federal government is investing through the regionally delivered streams of Reaching Home: Canada's Homelessness Strategy, a total of $597.2 million from 2019-20 through 2027-28 in Alberta.

The Government of Alberta is investing over $430 million into initiatives to reduce homelessness across the province in 2024-2025 and 2025-2026.

This funding will support investments in shelter safety, accessibility and capacity, as well as transitional housing and supports for people experiencing unsheltered homelessness. Funding will also be used to increase access to navigation/hub services, provide transportation support and pet care for those exiting encampments, and support initiatives tailored and dedicated to populations with specific needs, such as youth, Indigenous peoples, and families.

Housing provides stability and security and serves as the foundation for overall well-being. Everyone has a right to safe housing, regardless of their circumstances. Every Canadian deserves a safe and affordable place to live.

"Edmontonians understand the need to take care of our most vulnerable population while also maintaining safety within our communities. This agreement is a critical step to improving the pathways to permanent housing for those who need it most. All orders of government are stepping up to ensure that every Albertan has a safe and secure place to call home."

Randy Boissonnault, Member of Parliament for Edmonton Centre

"Encampments are not a safe place for vulnerable people to live, and we will not abandon our fellow Albertans to freeze in tents where they are being victimized and losing their lives. Homelessness is a shared responsibility between all levels of government and this agreement with the federal government is a significant step in helping to get Alberta's most vulnerable off the streets and into more stable situations where they can focus on building their futures."

Jason Nixon, Minister of Seniors, Community and Social Services, Government of Alberta

The Unsheltered Homelessness and Encampments Initiative (UHEI) will help reduce the number of people experiencing unsheltered homelessness, particularly those living in encampments. It is based on the deployment of a Community Encampment Response Plan (CERP) in each targeted community, adopting an approach that promotes housing stability with support services to ensure the dignity of individuals.

Federal funding provided for this agreement is part of a $250 million commitment, outlined in Budget 2024, to address the urgent issue of encampments and unsheltered homelessness across Canada .

commitment, outlined in Budget 2024, to address the urgent issue of encampments and unsheltered homelessness across . The $250 million investment from the federal government is a tool to coordinate matching funds from provincial and territorial governments to address encampments throughout the country.

investment from the federal government is a tool to coordinate matching funds from provincial and territorial governments to address encampments throughout the country. The UHEI builds on existing programs like Reaching Home, through which the federal government is investing $5 billion over nine years to address homelessness across Canada .

over nine years to address homelessness across . Reaching Home: Canada's Homelessness Strategy supports the goals of Canada's Housing Plan and the National Housing Strategy – to support the needs of the most vulnerable Canadians and to improve access to safe, stable and affordable housing.

Homelessness Strategy supports the goals of Housing Plan and the National Housing Strategy – to support the needs of the most vulnerable Canadians and to improve access to safe, stable and affordable housing. Since 2015, the federal government has helped almost two million Canadians find a place to call home.

