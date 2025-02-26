OTTAWA, ON, Feb. 26, 2025 /CNW/ - Too many Black Canadians continue to experience systemic racism, including in the workplace. The Government of Canada is taking further action to support a safe, healthy and inclusive workplace where everyone can thrive.

As part of this work, the Honourable Ginette Petitpas Taylor, President of the Treasury Board, unveiled three new initiatives as part of the Action Plan to support Black public servants:

The Aspiring Directors Program, through the Canada School of Public Service (CSPS), to support 100 Black public servants in taking on executive roles.

The Leadership Development Program for Black supervisors and managers, through the CSPS, to help 300 Black public servants further develop leadership skills.

The Second Official Language Training Initiative to provide flexible training options to more than 500 Black public servants annually, including self-directed online programs and part-time online instructor-led group sessions.

These initiatives will help ensure that Black employees in the public service are recognized for their important contributions and provided every opportunity to succeed.

The government is also expanding the career counselling and coaching through the Public Service Commission, providing one-on-one career development for 100 Black public servants who will participate in the program this year.

The Treasury Board of Canada Secretariat has made progress on the initiatives announced last February as part of the Action Plan, including:

Hiring more than 40 new Black mental health professionals to serve Black public servants and their immediate family members as part of Health Canada's Employee Assistance Program, which is available to more than 90 federal departments and agencies.

Launching two cohorts of the Executive Leadership Development Program (ELDP) to advance the career development of Black executives. Fifty executives are currently enrolled and are expected to complete the Program in April 2025 . Nominations are currently being sought for the next two cohorts of 50 executives, which will begin in September 2025 .

Work on the Action Plan for Black public servants continues, with engagement of Black employees and executives at every stage. This work is primarily led by the Task Force for Black public servants, from design to implementation, to ensure public service workplaces that are rewarding and inclusive for Black employees across the Government of Canada

Quotes

"Our government is committed to supporting the safety and success of Black employees across all federal workplaces. I want to acknowledge the work of the Task Force to date, whose work is instrumental to our efforts to build an equal and inclusive public service where all public servants can succeed."

- The Honourable Ginette Petitpas Taylor, President of the Treasury Board

"Every employee, regardless of their race, ethnicity, or background, should feel safe and supported in the workplace. Through the Action Plan for Black public servants, the Government of Canada is making progress in implementing Black-centric programs to provide better supports that address the needs and well-being of Black public servants."

- The Honourable Mark Holland, Minister of Health

"All employees must feel supported and seen in the workplace. That includes mental health supports that reflect their lived realities. Enhancements to the Employee Assistance Program will ensure Black public servants have access to mental health supports that meet their unique needs."

- The Honourable Ya'ara Saks, Minister of Mental Health and Addictions and Associate Minister of Health

Quick facts

Budget 2022 and 2023 committed nearly $50 million for the creation and development of the Action Plan for Black Public Servants to establish career development programs and mental health supports for Black public servants.

for the creation and development of the Action Plan for Black Public Servants to establish career development programs and mental health supports for Black public servants. For more information about the Action Plan, public servants can contact the Task Force for Black Public Servants at [email protected]

Since the launch of the Action Plan for Black Public Servants, Health Canada increased the number of Black mental health professionals to 100.

During the 2022-23 fiscal year, there were 11,771 employees who identified as Black out of 253,411 overall in the core public administration, or 4.6%. At the executive level, 203 executive employees self-identified as Black out of a total of 7,643, which represented 2.7% of the executive population.

According to the 2022-23 Employment Equity in the Public Service of Canada report, when compared to other employment equity groups, the proportion of Black employees is higher in the $50,000 to $74,999 salary range and is lower in all other salary ranges between $75,000 and $250,000 .

