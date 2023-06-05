OTTAWA, ON, June 5, 2023 /CNW/ - Today, the Government of Canada announced that it will join the Government of the Northwest Territories in matching donations to the United Way of the Northwest Territories, to support disaster relief and recovery efforts in a number of communities.

The funds will be used to support to not-for-profit community groups that help residents who have been impacted by the aggressive and devastating wildfires, including those who were forced to evacuate.

Both governments recognize the brave and essential work of firefighters, first responders, volunteers, non-governmental organizations, and emergency managers across all orders of government and Indigenous communities.

Those wishing to make a financial donation to the 2023 NWT Emergency Response Campaign can do so online at Donate Now - UNITED WAY - NWT (canadahelps.org).

The most up-to-date information is available at Wildfire Update | Environment and Climate Change (gov.nt.ca)

Quotes

"The serious wildfires burning in the Northwest Territories have left many people in difficult circumstances and forced entire communities to evacuate. The Government of Canada will always be there to support Canadians impacted by disasters and we will continue to work closely with the Territories and Indigenous partners to ensure they have the resources they need. Thank you to the heroic firefighters, first responders, and everyone working tirelessly during these challenging times."

- The Honourable Bill Blair, President of the King's Privy Council for Canada and Minister of Emergency Preparedness

"This year's unprecedented early start to the wildfire season has already had a significant impact on NWT residents, especially those who had to evacuate from Hay River and the Kátł'odeeche First Nation last month, and most recently Sambaa K'e. We will continue to support with these residents and work tirelessly to ensure their ongoing safety and wellbeing. On behalf of the Government of the Northwest Territories, I would like to express our sincere gratitude and appreciation to the Government of Canada for matching donations to the United Way NWT to support these residents during this time of need."

- Shane Thompson, Minister of Environment and Climate Change and Municipal and Community Affairs, Government of the Northwest Territories

"Over the past few years, communities across the Northwest Territories have experienced the devastating effects of floods, wildfires and other natural emergencies. We are grateful for the Government of Canada's investment in our current fundraising campaign to support evacuees who have been impacted by the recent wildfires in the Territory."

- Tracy St. Denis, Chair, United Way Northwest Territories

Associated Links

