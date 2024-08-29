CHILCOTIN REGION, BC, Aug. 29, 2024 /CNW/ - On July 30, a significant landslide occurred in the lower Chilcotin River, a major tributary to the Fraser River, and severely disrupted the river habitat, blocking upstream migration of adult Chinook and Sockeye salmon, and degrading water quality.

Pacific salmon are vital to the health of British Columbia's ecosystems and communities. Since the slide occurred, Fisheries and Oceans Canada (DFO) has been working collaboratively with Tŝilhqot'in National Government (TNG), First Nations members of the Upper Fraser Fisheries Conservation Alliance (UFFCA) and the Province of British Columbia through an Emergency Salmon Task Force to assess and respond to the situation.

Over the past several weeks, this team of dedicated biologists, fisheries technicians and other experts have worked tirelessly to evaluate the situation and manage the immediate impacts to the local ecosystem and fish stocks. While there has been confirmation that Sockeye salmon have begun to enter the Chilcotin River, further on-site assessments will continue to determine whether upstream salmon migration has been restored. The multi-agency team is installing the necessary monitoring equipment to assess the ongoing effects of the slide on resident and migrating fish populations and exploring potential actions to support impacted Tŝilhqox (Chilcotin River) salmon stocks.

Drawing on previous experience from the 2019 Big Bar landslide response, the Emergency Salmon Task Force, (comprised of many of the same partners) is leveraging this expertise to develop effective recommendations, including potential use of emergency conservation enhancement measures.

An annual program to support conservation, rebuilding and assessment of several Upper Fraser salmon stocks of concern, including Upper Chilcotin Chinook, Lower Chilcotin Chinook, Chilko Chinook and Taseko Sockeye has been underway with local First Nations partners since the landslide at Big Bar in 2019. Prior to the Chilcotin landslide, and in response to the Big Bar landslide, DFO has provided $1.5 million annually to support salmon conservation and rebuilding efforts in the middle and upper Fraser, most of which is delivered through DFO's partnerships with First Nations. This funding supports adult brood collection, rearing and release of 600K Chinook and 400K sockeye from 17 salmon stocks. They are raised at three DFO hatcheries, four First Nations hatcheries, and one community operated facility. The Emergency Salmon Task Force is prepared to expand the program to undertake emergency enhancement activities of additional stocks as needed.

This emergency enhancement work is made possible with funding through DFO's Pacific Salmon Strategy Initiative (PSSI), a transformative investment towards the protection and restoration of Pacific salmon and their habitats. DFO is providing funding to support First Nations partners in leading an effective and immediate multi-agency response to the landslide. This working model exemplifies the importance of bringing partners together to provide a cohesive, coordinated response.

The situation remains fluid. Additional monitoring and assessment of Tŝilhqox (Chilcotin) salmon stocks migrating to spawning grounds over the coming weeks will be critical to informing further actions that may be required. While there are still many unknowns, DFO crews will be prepared to mobilize and work alongside partners to achieve the best possible outcomes for impacted salmon populations.

Quotes

"Collaborative efforts are essential for addressing the challenges faced by salmon affected by the Chilcotin landslide. This not only enhances our ability to mitigate the immediate effects of the landslide on Pacific salmon but allows us to share technical expertise and implement holistic solutions that ensure the recovery and sustainability of these vital species."

The Honourable Diane Lebouthillier, Minister of Fisheries, Oceans and the Canadian Coast Guard

"The Tŝilhqot'in National Government continues to find solutions through the Emergency Salmon Task Force that will allow for salmon to pass through the slide on their own. Since initiating the task force with experts from across the province, we have been able to get real time data on what the salmon migration looks like. The Tŝilhqot'in Nation is not harvesting salmon this year and we have encouraged all downstream First Nations to do anything they can to reduce the stress on this years' salmon run. We are hopeful that continued collaboration on this matter will have positive results."

Nits'ilʔin (Chief) Joe Alphonse, O.B.C, LL.D. (hon.). Tribal Chair, Tŝilhqot'in National Government

"We responded to the landslide by bringing together traditional knowledge and modern technology, including LiDAR, to understand what was going on each step of the way. We continue to work with local First Nations, the Upper Fraser Fisheries Conservation Alliance, the Lower Fisheries Alliance, First Nations Fisheries Council, and the DFO to make sure we have the appropriate fish experts in position to monitor when and how well salmon are passing through the slide area. We are prepared to work together with these experts to take additional actions to support salmon migration if necessary."

Nathan Cullen, Minister of Water, Land and Resource Stewardship, Province of British Columbia

Quick facts

The Emergency Salmon Task Force, initiated by the Tŝilhqot'in National Government, (TNG) consists of representatives from TNG, DFO, First Nations members of the Upper Fraser Fisheries Conservation Alliance and the Province of British Columbia .

. Hatcheries, which incubate, rear and release Pacific salmon, can be a key component in supporting and restoring vulnerable populations, particularly as an immediate emergency measure while longer term rebuilding strategies are explored.

DFO's Salmonid Enhancement Program (SEP) aims to rebuild vulnerable salmon stocks, provide harvest opportunities, work with Indigenous and coastal communities in economic development, and improve fish habitat to sustain salmon populations.

