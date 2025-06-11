NANAIMO, BC, June 11, 2025 /CNW/ - On the Pacific Coast of Canada, the lucrative commercial prawn fishery is a significant source of revenue for commercial harvesters, as well as providing processing-related jobs that benefit coastal communities. Excess and illegal harvesting undermines these economic benefits, harming not only harvesters and communities, but also recreational anglers and Indigenous peoples who rely on prawn as a vital food source. Excess and illegal harvesting also poses a serious threat to conservation efforts.

In two recent, related court cases, individuals were found guilty of offences related to illegal fishing. On April 29, 2025, in Nanaimo Provincial Court, Scott Castle was found guilty of remotely directing the Vessel Master Terry Lorenz to illegally fish in a closed area of Stuart Channel near Ladysmith, British Columbia (B.C.), over several days. He was also convicted of the illegal sale of prawns from the closed area, and of not completing his mandatory fish slips, which is a requirement of the conditions of licence for prawn harvesters under Canada's Fisheries Act.

On May 15, 2025, in Nanaimo Provincial Court, the Vessel Master, Mr. Lorenz, was found guilty of the same offences. Mr. Castle was fined $30,000 for fishing during a closed time and the licence violations, plus an additional $8,228 from the proceeds of the sale of the illegally caught prawns. Mr. Lorenz was fined $3,000 and prohibited from fishing for five years.

DFO protects and conserves marine resources, and enforces the Fisheries Act. As part of DFO's work to disrupt and prevent illegal activity, the Department asks the public for information on activities of this nature or any contravention of the Fisheries Act and regulations. Anyone with information can call DFO Pacific Region's toll-free violation reporting line at 1-800-465-4336, or email the details to [email protected].

The case stems from a May 30, 2022 , report to DFO of a vessel fishing during a commercial prawn fishery closure in several sub-areas off the south coast of Vancouver Island.

, report to DFO of a vessel fishing during a commercial prawn fishery closure in several sub-areas off the south coast of Vancouver Island. All prawns begin life as males. After they mate, at 2.5 to 3 years of age they transition to female. The females then spawn between January and April, and die within a few weeks, around the age of 4.

Fishing in a closed areas depletes the population of female prawns needed for reproduction. Retaining undersize prawns prevents smaller males from mating and reaching maturity.

Only fish caught under a licence permitting the sale or purchase of fish may be purchased or sold in Canada . Any fish sold must be processed through a licensed plant to ensure quality and public safety. Fish that has not been inspected may be unsafe for consumption and could pose significant health risks.

