DAAJING GIIDS, BC, June 24, 2025 /CNW/ - Fisheries and Oceans Canada (DFO) manages groundfish fisheries for seven distinct commercial sectors on the Pacific Coast: Groundfish trawl, Halibut, Sablefish, Inside Rockfish, Outside Rockfish, Lingcod, and Dogfish. These fisheries are highly regulated and managed to conserve the stocks and support economic prosperity for the communities who fish there.

On May 22, 2025, Stefan Grega, owner of the commercial fishing vessel the Pacific Sunrise, pled guilty to multiple violations of Canada's Fisheries Act. During the 2022-2023 commercial Halibut fishery, Mr. Grega illegally retained and sold fish caught in the Haida Gwaii Archipelago during a fishery closure. The court imposed a $30,000 fine and ordered Mr. Grega to pay an additional $6,989.35, representing proceeds from the illegal harvest, resulting in a total financial penalty of $36,989.35.

DFO protects and conserves marine resources, and enforces the Fisheries Act. As part of DFO's work to disrupt and prevent illegal activity, the Department asks the public for information on activities of this nature or any contravention of the Fisheries Act and regulations. Anyone with information can call DFO Pacific Region's toll-free violation reporting line at 1-800-465-4336, or email the details to [email protected].

The Pacific Region commercial Groundfish fishery is fully monitored at-sea and dockside through either electronic systems or onboard observers to ensure compliance with regulations and support sustainable management. Electronic monitoring data is reviewed by third-party providers to detect closed-area fishing and verify catch records, with any potential violations reported to DFO.





DFO's inspection process relies on several tools and programs, including fishing logbooks, electronic monitoring video systems, the dockside monitoring program and the Groundfish Audit System. These were all instrumental in identifying and investigating Mr. Grega's illegal activities.





In Canada , fish can only be bought or sold if caught by someone who holds a valid commercial fishing licence which specifies that they can sell their catch. Any fish sold must be processed through a licensed plant to ensure quality and public safety. Fish that has not been inspected may be unsafe for consumption and could pose significant health risks.

