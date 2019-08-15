The Government of Canada Supports the Renovation of Historic Granthams Landing Community Hall on British Columbia's Sunshine Coast

An investment through the Canada Cultural Spaces Fund will support the Sunshine Coast Regional District's renovation of the Granthams Landing Community Hall, an important and historic local facility

GRANTHAMS LANDING, BC, Aug. 15, 2019 /CNW/ - Pamela Goldsmith-Jones, Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Foreign Affairs (Consular Affairs) and Member of Parliament (West Vancouver–Sunshine Coast–Sea to Sky Country), announced support today for the Sunshine Coast Regional District's redevelopment project in Granthams Landing, just outside of Gibsons. Ms. Goldsmith-Jones made this announcement on behalf of the Honourable Pablo Rodriguez, Minister of Canadian Heritage and Multiculturalism.

The district received $235,414 in support through the Canada Cultural Spaces Fund for the renovation of the Granthams Landing Community Hall. This investment will allow the district to repair and modernize the hall, as well as transform it into a safe, accessible professional arts facility. The renovation project includes replacing the foundation, reinforcing the roof, replacing the insulation, and completing mechanical and electrical upgrades.

The historic hall, originally a church, was built by volunteers in 1931. The building was a venue for a variety of community activities and events, until it closed in 2015 due to structural issues resulting from the building's age.

The refurbished hall will give local residents and visitors an opportunity to discover and experience high-quality professional arts performances, while giving artists a new space to create, teach and present.

"Our government knows that it is especially important to invest in places like Granthams Landing, where there are fewer venues for professional arts presentations and exhibits. That is why we are pleased to support the Sunshine Coast Regional District as it renovates the Granthams Landing Community Hall. Funding will provide residents along the Sunshine Coast with access to a renewed, modernized facility to experience arts and culture."

—The Honourable Pablo Rodriguez, Minister of Canadian Heritage and Multiculturalism

"We are proud to contribute to the renewal of Granthams Landing Community Hall through the Canada Cultural Spaces Fund. The closure of the hall was devastating to the community, and a profound loss to the artists and creators who used the building. After many years, the hall is now getting a new lease on life thanks to this support and will, once again, take its place as an important community asset and place to gather."

—Pamela Goldsmith-Jones, Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Foreign Affairs (Consular Affairs) and Member of Parliament (West Vancouver–Sunshine Coast–Sea to Sky Country)

"This support will enable the historic Granthams Landing Community Hall to be rehabilitated and made more accessible to serve further generations of artists, performers and community members. As a hub for the Granthams Landing community of West Howe Sound, a valued space for the arts community of the Sunshine Coast and an important place for the Sḵwx̱wú7mesh Nation, the hall has been an important cultural venue for more than 75 years. The Sunshine Coast is home to strong cultural traditions and to a thriving arts community. This investment from the Government of Canada will help our culture continue to grow and prosper at Granthams Hall."

—Lori Pratt, Board Chair, Sunshine Coast Regional District

The Sunshine Coast Regional District, established in 1967, is a regional government located in Sechelt, British Columbia. The district serves three municipalities and has a population of nearly 30,000 residents.

The district acquired the Granthams Landing Community Hall in 2009. The building was added to the district's Community Heritage Register as a significant heritage property in 2009.

The Canada Cultural Spaces Fund supports the improvement of physical conditions for arts, heritage, culture and creative innovation. The fund also supports renovation and construction projects, the acquisition of specialized equipment and feasibility studies related to cultural spaces.

