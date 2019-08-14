The Government of Canada supports the economic development of Indigenous communities along the St. Lawrence River with the Maritime Initiative

MINGAN, TRADITIONAL INNU TERRITORY, QC, Aug. 14, 2019 /CNW/ - The Government of Canada is working together with First Nations on local economic development projects that empower communities and promote their prosperity.

Today, Dan Vandal, Member of Parliament for Saint Boniface–Saint Vital and Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Indigenous Services, was pleased to announce an investment of $4.89 million to support Indigenous communities in Quebec in the development of their maritime economy.

Stemming from the Maritime Initiative, part of the Government of Canada's Strategic Partnerships Initiative, this funding promotes the participation of First Nations in complex economic development opportunities in the maritime and tourism sectors.

By supporting business projects, the exploration of new and emerging economic opportunities and the development of the Indigenous workforce's skills, the Maritime Initiative promotes local economic benefits, while highlighting the unique tourist attractions of Quebec's waterways.

"The St. Lawrence River offers a multitude of economic opportunities, and I am pleased that Indigenous communities along the riverside can make the most of them. By encouraging Indigenous entrepreneurship and contribution to the training of a qualified workforce, the Maritime Initiative is contributing to the prosperity and vitality of First Nations, while ensuring the sustainability of the fishing and aquaculture industry in maritime regions."

The Honourable Seamus O'Regan, P.C., M.P.

Minister of Indigenous Services

"It's a privilege to see the scope of the positive impacts of the partnerships stemming from the Maritime Initiative, right here in Mingan. I am proud that the Government of Canada is contributing to the economic success of this beautiful community by funding promising projects such as the acquisition of a crab fishing boat, or support for the promotional efforts of the gathering space that is the Maison de la culture innue."

Dan Vandal

Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Indigenous Services

Member of Parliament for Saint Boniface–Saint Vital

"This is a good step for the Innu because needs continue to grow, and this assistance will be beneficial for the nation."

Jean-Charles Piétacho

Chief of the Innus de Ekuanitshit

