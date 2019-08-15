The Government of Canada Supports the Development of an Ancestral Orchard at Montréal's Maison Saint-Gabriel Museum and Historic Site

The Government of Canada is providing $445,000 in funding for a project to commemorate the 400th anniversary of the birth of Marguerite Bourgeoys in 2020

MONTRÉAL, Aug. 15, 2019 /CNW/ - Mark Miller, Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Crown-Indigenous Relations and Member of Parliament (Ville-Marie–Le Sud-Ouest–Île-des-Sœurs), announced today that the Government of Canada will provide $445,000 to Maison Saint-Gabriel Museum and Historic Site for the development of an ancestral orchard. Mr. Miller made the announcement on behalf of the Honourable Pablo Rodriguez, Minister of Canadian Heritage and Multiculturalism.

In April 2020, the project will mark the 400th anniversary of the birth of Marguerite Bourgeoys in 1620. A pioneering figure in the history of Ville-Marie, Marguerite Bourgeoys bought a farmhouse in 1668 (today Maison Saint-Gabriel) to ensure the self-sufficiency of her community of teaching sisters. The ancestral orchard will serve as a reminder of Maison Saint-Gabriel's agricultural roots in the early years of the colony.

The funding will be provided through the Legacy Fund component of the Building Communities Through Arts and Heritage program, administered by Canadian Heritage. This fund provides financial assistance to local capital projects that commemorate significant anniversaries and engage communities in their heritage.

"Our government is proud to invest in commemorative projects that highlight important milestones in the life of our communities. Such projects remind us of the key figures, places and events that have shaped our great country. We're delighted to support a project that celebrates the 400th anniversary of the birth of Marguerite Bourgeoys, and offers a unique opportunity to increase people's awareness of the impact of her mission and her exceptional work."

—The Honourable Pablo Rodriguez, Minister of Canadian Heritage and Multiculturalism

"Maison Saint-Gabriel's history has deep agricultural roots that are still alive and well today. Heritage sites play an essential role in preserving our history and shaping our identity. Developing this ancestral orchard will help make Maison Saint-Gabriel a must-see attraction in Montréal. Congratulations to Maison Saint-Gabriel and all the organizations involved in this major project!"

—Marc Miller, Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Crown-Indigenous Relations and Member of Parliament (Ville-Marie–Le Sud-Ouest–Île-des-Sœurs)

"Recreating an ancestral orchard is an exciting project for the future of our museum. It strengthens our unique position as a conduit for intangible agricultural heritage. I'm very grateful to the partners involved in making this initiative a reality. In addition to the significant support from Canadian Heritage, this project was also made possible thanks to the cooperation of the Sud-Ouest borough and financial support from the private sector and the Ministère de la Culture et des Communications. Thank you for believing in our mission of education through history."

—Madeleine Juneau, Executive Director, Maison Saint-Gabriel Museum and Historic Site

Maison Saint-Gabriel is a non-profit organization dedicated to providing the Montréal region with a site where a collection of objects with cultural, social and historical interest can be conserved, exhibited and appreciated.

The ancestral orchard site will be dedicated to presenting and promoting heritage species of fruit trees and shrubs and passing down our ancestors' knowledge of fruit cultivation and conservation to feed families year-round. There will be a path through the orchard with 15 historical facts engraved on granite slabs and 6 benches with modern-style carved backs on platforms around the site.

Marguerite Bourgeoys played a leading role in the development of New France. In fact, when she arrived to open a school in 1653, Montréal only had 50 residents. In 1668, Marguerite Bourgeoys welcomed the Filles du Roy ("King's Daughters") to the farmhouse—the current Maison Saint-Gabriel—of the Congrégation de Notre-Dame de Montréal, which she founded to educate children. The girls stayed there until they were married. By cultivating the land, Marguerite Bourgeoys served as a role model for the residents and helped them withstand the hardships of winter. She died in 1700 and was canonized on October 31, 1982, by Pope John Paul II.

Maison Saint-Gabriel has already received funding through the Legacy Fund component of the Building Communities Through Arts and Heritage program for the Native Garden project ($499,044 between 2015 and 2017) and for the 350th anniversary of the arrival of the Filles du Roy ($181,495 between 2012 and 2014). Maison Saint-Gabriel has also received occasional funding through the Community Anniversaries component of the Building Communities Through Arts and Heritage program.

The project's other main partners are the City of Montréal's Sud-Ouest borough, two private patrons, the Ministère de la Culture et des Communications du Québec, Caisse Desjardins du Sud-Ouest, Owen-Illinois Publicité and the Montréal Botanical Garden.

Building Communities Through Arts and Heritage

Maison Saint-Gabriel Museum and Historic Site

