The Government of Canada supports the sharing of Indigenous heritage and traditional knowledge with the creation of the Gwichya Gwich'in Band Cultural Centre

TSIIGEHTCHIC, NT, June 21, 2024 /CNW/ - A functional space where Indigenous culture is shared and celebrated is important to the continued vitality of the community. It provides an economic boost to the community, is a gathering place for Elders, artists and residents, and becomes a destination for visiting artists and tourists. It ensures that traditional knowledge is accessible and passed down to future generations.

Today—on behalf of the Honourable Pascale St-Onge, Minister of Canadian Heritage—Michael McLeod, Member of Parliament (Northwest Territories), announced $209,800 in funding for the redevelopment and expansion of the existing Tsiigehtchic Tourist Centre into the new Gwichya Gwich'in Band Cultural Centre.

The capital project will connect two existing structures, creating an interior space that will be used for cultural programming and community activities. Improvements to the heating system will also enable the facility to operate year-round and provide the community with a dedicated space to gather and share traditional knowledge. The facility will operate as the Gwichya Gwich'in Band Cultural Centre and will house the local band office. It is expected to open in late fall 2024.

The existing tourist centre currently holds several important pieces of Nagwichoonjik heritage, including a replica skull of a 13,650-year-old steppe bison discovered in the community. In addition to historic artifacts, the collection includes traditional and contemporary objects by local artists, providing them with a space to display and sell their work.

Canadian Heritage funding, provided through the Canada Cultural Spaces Fund, will support the construction of a winterized space that will connect the two existing structures. It will also fund the purchase and installation of a new furnace and additional display cases for artifacts.

Quotes

"Indigenous culture is an important part of Canada's story, and we have a responsibility to protect it. Our government is proud to support the establishment of the Gwichya Gwich'in Band Cultural Centre, which will provide Elders with a place to share their teachings with the community, ensuring this knowledge is passed on to the next generation."

—The Honourable Pascale St-Onge, Minister of Canadian Heritage

"The Gwichya Gwich'in Band Cultural Centre is not just a place to discover the found history of the Gwich'in people. With this investment, the community will also have a place to gather, share and create, all year long. The story of the Gwich'in people is in the artifacts the centre will display, but it also lives in the traditions and teachings that will be exchanged there. Tsiigehtchic residents will now have an updated place to celebrate their history and culture and to share that knowledge with those that will become the Elders of tomorrow."

—Michael McLeod, Member of Parliament (Northwest Territories)

"The Gwichya Gwich'in Band is very proud and grateful for this opportunity; the Cultural Centre will increase capacity within the community, allowing Indigenous artists to showcase their works. It will provide job opportunities, introduce sewing programs, and provide a secure building for Band workers. The Cultural Centre will also be a place for tourists to learn about Gwich'in Culture and history. Elders will have a place to share stories of Tsiigehtchic and share to younger generations to maintain culture. The Gwichya Gwich'in Band Council is very excited for this project! Haii Cho."

—Chief Phillip Blake, Gwichya Gwich'in Band Council

Quick Facts

The Tsiigehtchic Tourism Society and the Gwichya Gwich'in Band have been operating the Tsiigehtchic Tourist Centre seasonally since 2015. The Centre includes a main building containing heritage exhibits and traditional and contemporary objects created by local artists. A separate building with a shower and kitchen accommodates paddlers on the Mackenzie and Arctic Red Rivers.

The Gwichya Gwich'in Band is a First Nations government representing Gwich'in people in Tsiigehtchic, Northwest Territories. Tsiigehtchic is situated at the junction of the Mackenzie and Arctic Red Rivers, in the Inuvik Region of the territory. The community was the first Gwich'in band to sign Treaty 11 in 1921. Today, the population of Tsiigehtchic is approximately 200, over 90 percent of which is of Gwich'in descent and follow a traditional lifestyle of hunting, fishing and trapping.

The Canada Cultural Spaces Fund supports the improvement of physical conditions for arts, heritage, culture and creative innovation. The Fund supports renovation and construction projects, the acquisition of specialized equipment and feasibility studies related to cultural spaces.

Associated Links

Canada Cultural Spaces Fund

SOURCE Canadian Heritage

Contacts : For more information (media only), please contact: Ariane Joazard-Bélizaire, Press Secretary, Office of the Minister of Canadian Heritage, [email protected]; Media Relations, Canadian Heritage, 1-819-994-9101, 1-866-569-6155, [email protected]