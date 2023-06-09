The Government of Canada supports les Francos de Montréal.

MONTREAL, June 9, 2023 /CNW/ - Once again this year, the can't-miss Francos de Montréal festival will celebrate La Francophonie in all its diversity, in a celebration of French music.

Today, the Minister of Canadian Heritage and Quebec Lieutenant Pablo Rodriguez, and the Honourable Pascale St-Onge, Minister of Sport and Minister responsible for Canada Economic Development for the Regions of Quebec (CED), reiterated the Government of Canada's support for les Francos of Montréal.

Canadian Heritage, allocated $630,000 in support for the 2022-2024 festivals, through the Canada Arts Presentation Fund. This helps support renewal in the Quebec and Canadian cultural scene and the development of Francophone music.

CED contributed $975,000 in support for three years (2022-2024) through its Quebec Economic Development Program. This will support the marketing and promotion of les Francos in international markets and attract foreign tourists to Montréal, as well as help develop new programming.

Quotes

"For nine days in June, les Francos invites us to come together and enjoy some of the best Francophone music. Once again, this year's festival offers a rich program, where music legends and emerging stars share the stage. This is a can't-miss event. Thank you to the entire team for showcasing French-language music. Enjoy the festival!"

–Pablo Rodriguez, Minister of Canadian Heritage and Quebec Lieutenant

"Festivals help spark creativity and bring real economic benefits to Quebec and the rest of the country. That is why our government is proud to support les Francos de Montréal, a gathering that showcases Francophone, Montréal and Quebecois arts and culture around the world. I applaud the work of the entire team and artists for giving Montrealers and tourists from all over the world the opportunity to enjoy this colourful celebration."

– The Honourable Pascale St-Onge, Minister of Sport and Minister responsible for the Economic Development Agency of Canada for the Regions of Quebec

"Once again, from June 9 to 17, 2023, les Francos de Montréal will celebrate French-language music in all its forms, and showcase its vitality, quality and diversity. Between new discoveries and nostalgia, les Francos evolves with the music scene and continues to establish itself as one of the most important platforms for Francophone music in the world."

- Maurin Auxéméry, Director, Programming, Francos de Montréal

Quick Facts

Les Francos de Montréal, which runs from June 9 to 17, 2023, at le Quartier des spectacles, features free outdoor cultural activities and open-air musical performances.

Since 1989, les Francos de Montréal has celebrated French-language music in all its forms, demonstrating its vitality, quality and diversity by promoting its dissemination and attracting artists from all over the Francophone world.

Canadian Heritage's Canada Arts Presentation Fund financially supports organizations that professionally present arts festivals or performing arts series. The Fund also helps organizations that offer support to arts presenters.

CED's Quebec Economic Development Program helps communities pursue promising opportunities for future economic development and diversification.

