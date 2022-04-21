FREDERICTON, NB, April 21, 2022 /CNW/ - From addressing water quality to plastic pollution, the Government of Canada is working with Canadians across the country to keep water safe, clean and well-managed, now and for future generations.

Today, Member of Parliament for Fredericton, Jenica Atwin, on behalf of the Minister of Environment and Climate Change, the Honourable Steven Guilbeault, announced $440,000 in funding for three new projects to directly address water-quality issues in the Wolastoq/Saint John River watershed. The funding comes from the Atlantic Ecosystems Initiatives, which aims to improve the health, productivity, and sustainability of priority ecosystems in Atlantic Canada.

Three New Brunswick-based organizations will lead clean water initiatives to help protect Canada's environment from pollutants such as plastics and harmful bacteria. The projects will be carried out in collaboration with local Indigenous organizations and youth.

The Kennebecasis Watershed Restoration Committee and the Collège Communautaire du Nouveau-Brunswick will carry out projects focused on building partnerships within the agricultural sector to encourage best practices in plastic disposal and to understand and address the industry's impacts on water quality.

The St. John River Society will work with the Wolastoqey Nation to develop an approach to support decision-making concerning flow, water quality, and conservation and management of the Wolastoq/Saint John River watershed.

These projects are a demonstration of the Government of Canada's commitment to addressing plastic pollution and keeping water safe, clean and well-managed.

Quotes

"The Government of Canada understands that Canadians value clean water and its role in maintaining healthy ecosystems. That's why we are pleased to support projects that protect and restore priority watersheds and contribute to the local economy through the Atlantic Ecosystems Initiatives."

– The Honourable Steven Guilbeault, Minister of Environment and Climate Change

"The Wolastoq watershed is an ecosystem of environmental and cultural importance. That is why the work of these three organizations aiming to address pollutants, such as plastics and harmful bacteria, is crucial. Our government is pleased to support these projects to ensure healthy, productive and sustainable Atlantic ecosystems for generations to come."

– Jenica Atwin, Member of Parliament for Fredericton

Quick facts

The funded projects include:

Kennebecasis Watershed Restoration Committee ($70,000) : Curbing Plastics Pollution in the Kennebecasis

Curbing Plastics Pollution in the Kennebecasis

The St. John River Society ($200,000) : Pairing Indigenous and non-Indigenous perspectives to support sustainable flow management of the Wolastoq

Pairing Indigenous and non-Indigenous perspectives to support sustainable flow management of the Wolastoq

Collège Communautaire du Nouveau-Brunswick ($170,000) : Assessment of ecosystem services associated with hydrology and water quality (water purification) in wetlands and watersheds

Communautaire du Assessment of ecosystem services associated with hydrology and water quality (water purification) in wetlands and watersheds Funding from the Atlantic Ecosystems Initiatives supports projects that address integrated ecosystem planning and decision-making, coordinated science, and action initiatives.

Since 2018, the Atlantic Ecosystems Initiatives have provided over $3.5 million in funding for 23 projects that conserve and protect the Wolastoq/Saint John River Watershed and the Southern Gulf of St. Lawrence Watershed.

