The Government of Canada supports three projects by Montréal's Compagnie Théâtre Créole

MONTRÉAL, Feb. 24, 2025 /CNW/ - Arts and culture inspire us and bring us together. They make our communities more vibrant and provide artists and organizations with a platform to express their diverse realities in creative and meaningful ways. During Black History Month, it is especially important to recognize and celebrate the contributions of Black Canadian artists, storytellers, and cultural leaders who enrich our shared heritage.

In this spirit, today, Patricia Lattanzio, Member of Parliament (Saint-Léonard–Saint-Michel), announced $120,500 in funding for the Compagnie Théâtre Créole to carry out three projects. She made this announcement on behalf of the Honourable Pascale St-Onge, Minister of Canadian Heritage. The three projects receiving funding are the Festithéâtrecréole ($53,400), Absolument Femmes ($28,300), and the Festival Théâtre Communauté des Noirs ($38,800). These projects not only celebrate the rich heritage of Black Canadians, but also provide opportunities for artists to share their stories and engage diverse audiences.

Our government is providing this support through the Local Festivals component of the Building Communities Through Arts and Heritage program, an initiative that supports local cultural events, encourages artistic expression and fosters inclusive storytelling across Canada.

Quotes

"The history of Black communities is an integral part of Canada's history, and the arts allow us to showcase their invaluable contributions. With its commitment to promoting Creole artists and their rich heritage, la Compagnie Théâtre Créole is helping to energize our cultural scene. I invite Montréal residents and visitors to take part in the company's activities this month. Our government is proud to support organizations that celebrate artists and give them the means to share their stories."

—The Honourable Pascale St-Onge, Minister of Canadian Heritage

"I am particularly proud to announce this funding for three Compagnie Théâtre Créole projects. These are great opportunities to discover works by Creole-speaking artists and become immersed in this incredible culture. These activities let us see and hear artists and speakers as they explore Black identity, women's rights and much more. Enjoy!"

—Patricia Lattanzio, Member of Parliament (Saint-Léonard–Saint-Michel)

"Thank you to the Government of Canada for its support for many of our projects over the last several years—including our seventh Festival Théâtre Communauté des Noirs, which helps showcase the often-unrecognized work of Black artists. Your contribution helps them show their works to the general public. As Francophone Afro-descendants, it is important for us to use theatre as a mirror on our loves, thoughts, regrets and vision. Thank you!"

—Nerlande Gaëtan, Coordinator, Compagnie Théâtre Créole

Quick Facts

The Festithéâtrecréole, which took place from October 31 to November 10, 2024, is a festival organized around the International Day of Creole Languages and Cultures. It was conceived to encourage young Creole speakers to get involved in theatre that reflects their ancestral culture and how it blends with Canadian culture.

Absolument Femmes, taking place from March 7 to 9, is a space for reflecting on advances in women's rights and promoting women's artistic and cultural achievements. Absolument Femmes is a remedy to the lack of representation of Black women in the arts and culture sector, bringing together and promoting Black women artists, artisans, entrepreneurs and mothers for workshops, exhibitions and discussions.

The Festival Théâtre Communauté des Noirs, which will take place from February 28 to March 27, develops cultural and arts activities that are part of the Black Theatre Movement in Canada. Actors, directors and speakers explore the many facets of Black identity. This festival presents plays, stage readings, discussions and exhibitions of works on the selected theme, showcasing contemporary creators.

The Local Festivals component of the Building Communities Through Arts and Heritage program provides funding to local groups for recurring festivals that showcase the work of local artists, artisans and heritage performers.

Associated Links

Compagnie Théâtre Créole (French only)

Local Festivals – Building Communities Through Arts and Heritage

