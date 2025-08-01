The Government of Canada marks Emancipation Day

OTTAWA, ON, Aug. 1, 2025 /CNW/ - The Honourable Steven Guilbeault, Minister of Canadian Identity and Culture and Minister responsible for Official Languages, made the following statement:

"Today, across the country, we mark Emancipation Day, a moment of reflection and resolve. This day is both a call to action and a reminder of our shared past. It is the duty of every person to never forget the tragic history of slavery and its enduring impacts on Black people, their communities and our country.

In 1834, the Slavery Abolition Act, passed by the British Parliament, came into force—paving the way for the emancipation of enslaved Africans and their descendants across most of the British Empire. More than 800,000 people in Canada, the Caribbean, Africa and South America were freed after being stripped of their freedom, dignity and fundamental rights, and subjected to horrific violence and abuse. Though generations have passed, the pain remains deeply felt.

People of African descent have been foundational to the building of our Canadian identity, and their experiences have shaped the country we know today. Our new government is committed to supporting Black communities across the country, with initiatives and investments that empower people of African descent, combat anti-Black racism, and remove systemic barriers to social and economic inclusion.

Today, I invite all Canadians to take this moment to reflect on the history of slavery in Canada and the enduring impacts of anti-Black racism. Let's all be allies in building a stronger, united Canada, where Black communities can succeed and prosper."

SOURCE Canadian Heritage

For more information (media only), please contact: Hermine Landry, Press Secretary, Office of the Minister of Canadian Identity and Culture and Minister responsible for Official Languages, [email protected]; Media Relations, Canadian Heritage, [email protected]