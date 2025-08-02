The Honourable Wayne Long Member of Parliament (Saint John—Kennebecasis), announces funding for the Saint John Newcomers Centre's International Culturefest.

SAINT JOHN, NB, Aug. 2, 2025 /CNW/ - Canadian identity and culture drive innovation, economic growth and national pride. Supporting events that celebrate Canada's cultural diversity strengthens communities by bringing people together and providing a platform to share our stories, heritage and traditions, helping build a stronger, more united Canada.

To support this important work, the Government of Canada is investing $61,000 in the International Culturefest, hosted by the Saint John Multicultural and Newcomers Resource Centre. The Honourable Wayne Long, Member of Parliament (Saint John—Kennebecasis), announced the funding today on behalf of the Honourable Steven Guilbeault, Minister of Canadian Identity and Culture and Minister responsible for Official Languages.

The funding will support this year's celebration as well as the 2026 festival. This vibrant multicultural event will take place on August 2–3 in 2025, and August 1–2 in 2026, in Saint John. The festival brings together residents and visitors for a dynamic showcase of global cultures and traditions.

The festival includes:

A cultural stage featuring music, dance and theatre performances;

Educational booths run by community partners;

Cultural exhibits and discussions, including a living library where people share stories and traditions from their heritage;

Food, craft and art vendors representing diverse cultural communities;

A collaborative community street art project; and

Fun and engaging family-friendly games and activities.

Quotes

"Events like the International Culturefest bring communities together and showcase the strength of Canada's cultural diversity. Culture is not only an expression of who we are; it's a core pillar of our sovereignty and economic strength. Our government is proud to invest in this gathering that celebrates the rich traditions and talents of both newcomers and long-time residents."

—The Honourable Steven Guilbeault, Minister of Canadian Identity and Culture and Minister responsible for Official Languages

"Saint John is a community that thrives on diversity. This investment in the International Culturefest reflects our commitment to supporting the cultures that make our region so special. I'm proud that our government supports this event, which brings people together through music, food, art and storytelling."

— The Honourable Wayne Long, Member of Parliament (Saint John—Kennebecasis)

"We are deeply grateful for the support from Canadian Heritage, whose two-year funding commitment enables us to continue growing Culturefest as a celebration of the many cultures that enrich Saint John. The festival continues to be a catalyst for social unity and economic vitality in Saint John. Culturefest brings people together, fosters understanding, and strengthens our community's social fabric, while also creating opportunities for local artists, performers, vendors and small businesses. This investment supports our shared values to celebrate diversity and inclusion, while recognizing that cultural expression plays a key role in building vibrant, resilient and prosperous communities."

—Mohamed Bagha, Managing Director, Saint John Newcomers Centre

Quick Facts

The Saint John Multicultural and Newcomers Resource Centre, better known as the Saint John Newcomers Centre, is a non-profit organization, incorporated in 2009 and located in Saint John.

The Centre aims to enhance the cultural, social and economic well-being of both residents and newcomers in Greater Saint John, while promoting equity and inclusion for all cultural communities. It provides a range of services, including settlement support, employer engagement, language training, and a legal clinic for newcomers.

The Centre plans to host a smaller version of this festival in the neighbouring communities of Quispamsis and Rothesay, New Brunswick. It will be called Culture Fest in the Valley and take place in September 2025 and 2026.

Associated Links

Multiculturalism and Anti-Racism Program

Saint John Newcomers Centre

SOURCE Canadian Heritage

Contacts: For more information (media only), please contact: Hermine Landry, Press Secretary, Office of the Minister of Canadian Identity and Culture and Minister responsible for Official Languages, [email protected]; Media Relations, Canadian Heritage, [email protected]