The Government of Canada Supports Manitoba 150 Celebrations

Canada will celebrate in 2020 with a host of activities to mark the 150th anniversary of Manitoba's entry into Canadian Confederation

WINNIPEG, Jan. 21, 2020 /CNW/ - One hundred and fifty years ago, under the leadership of the Métis people, Manitoba joined Confederation. This is an anniversary that Canadians want to celebrate in style.

That is why the Honourable Steven Guilbeault, Minister of Canadian Heritage, today announced $700,000 in funding for the Manitoba 150 Host Committee to support celebrations for the 150th anniversary of Manitoba's entry into Canadian Confederation.

On June 27, 2020, all Canadians will be invited to the Manitoba Legislative Building for Unite 150, a free concert that will showcase the diversity and vitality of Manitoba's communities and cultures. In a spirit of unity, Indigenous, Anglophone and Francophone artists from across the province will take the stage in turn during a full day of exciting performances. The show will also be an opportunity for Canadians not only to celebrate our shared values, but also to learn more about Manitoba's entry into Confederation and the key role played by the Métis Nation in this milestone in our history.

The Manitoba 150 Host Committee has also lined up a wide array of activities for the coming year. In 2020, take part in the many Manitoba 150 celebrations!

"The Manitoba 150 festivities are a unique opportunity for all Canadians to come together and commemorate this great moment in our country's history. I invite all of you to take part in the celebrations that will be held throughout the year."

—The Honourable Steven Guilbeault, Minister of Canadian Heritage

"The Manitoba 150 Host Committee would like to express thanks to the Government of Canada for its significant contribution to the festivities that will mark this important milestone in our collective history. We are delighted that the federal government will partner with us to celebrate and showcase Manitoba's rich and diverse culture, the unique leadership under which Manitoba became a province, and our amazing people. What an amazing year we have ahead of us."

—Monique LaCoste and Stuart Murray, Co-Chairs of Manitoba 150

May 12, 2020 will mark 150 years since the Manitoba Act received Royal Assent, paving the way for Manitoba to become Canada's fifth province.

In 2019, we celebrated the 175th anniversary of the birth of Louis Riel, the Métis leader who played a key role in the creation of Manitoba. In 2020, we mark the 150th anniversary of Manitoba's entry in Confederation through the leadership of the Métis Nation.

The Manitoba 150 Host Committee aims to support projects and activities that promote pride in the province, foster a deep connection with its diverse cultures and, above all, unite people in celebration.

The flagship event of Manitoba 150 will be Unite 150, a full-day concert to be presented on June 27, 2020 on the grounds of the Manitoba Legislative Building in Winnipeg.

