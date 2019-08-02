The Government of Canada Supports Folklorama and Other Festivals in Manitoba Français
Aug 02, 2019, 10:28 ET
The Government of Canada is providing funding to Folklorama and additional support to other festivals and arts presentations
WINNIPEG, Aug. 2, 2019 /CNW/ - The Honourable Pablo Rodriguez, Minister of Canadian Heritage and Multiculturalism, today announced funding of $100,000 for Folklorama, Winnipeg's annual two-week festival celebrating global culture and ethnic diversity.
This marks the first time that Folklorama has received funding under the Community Support, Multiculturalism, and Anti-Racism Initiatives Program. Folklorama, which celebrates its 50th anniversary in 2019, is presenting 45 volunteer-run pavilions featuring cultural foods, music and dance.
Minister Rodriguez also announced that the Government of Canada is providing more than $1.7 million in 2019–2020 to 51 other organizations that celebrate Manitoba's diversity through arts presentations, festivals and cultural displays throughout the province.
This will support celebrations, arts and heritage promotion, as well as arts and culture festivals for Manitobans and visitors alike. These events have a major impact on the arts and culture sector, as well as on tourism and economic development.
This funding is provided through the Local Festivals component of the Building Communities Through Arts and Heritage program and the Canada Arts Presentation Fund.
Budget 2019 provides additional support for arts, culture and celebrations
The increased investment of more than $50 million announced in the last budget will support a wide range of arts and heritage events, including arts series, festivals and celebrations throughout Canada.
Arts and culture are essential to an inclusive society and are at the heart of Canada's growing creative economy. Presentations and other related arts experiences bring Canadian audiences and artists together, and also reflect our cultural, linguistic and regional diversity.
This additional funding will strengthen the cultural and creative industries, help Canadians celebrate diversity, and promote greater inclusion. Several hundred recipients across Canada will benefit from the additional support through these funding programs. Further details will be announced in the near future.
Quotes
"Festivals like Folklorama are wonderful occasions to celebrate our culture and heritage with family and friends, while fostering understanding and appreciation of our cultural diversity. They bring us together with our neighbours from near and far. Our government is proud to support so many festivals, year after year, that showcase our communities, our heritage, and the incredible talent of artists and performers, all while contributing to the creative economy throughout the country."
—The Honourable Pablo Rodriguez, Minister of Canadian Heritage and Multiculturalism
Quick Facts
The projects are being funded through the Events component of the Community Support, Multiculturalism, and Anti-Racism Initiatives Program, the Local Festivals component of the Building Communities through Arts and Heritage Program, and the Canada Arts Presentation Fund.
The Events component of the Community Support, Multiculturalism, and Anti-Racism Initiatives Program provides funding to community-based events that promote intercultural or interfaith understanding, civic memory and pride, or respect for a healthy democracy, as well as celebrations of a community's history and culture such as heritage months recognized by Parliament.
The Building Communities Through Arts and Heritage program increases opportunities for local artists, artisans, heritage performers or specialists to be involved in their community through festivals, events and projects.
The Canada Arts Presentation Fund provides financial assistance to organizations that professionally present arts festivals or performing arts series, as well as their support organizations.
Every year, the government supports more than 1,350 festivals and performing arts events in more than 400 communities throughout the country through the Canada Arts Presentation Fund and the Building Communities Through Arts and Heritage program.
The increased funding proposed in Budget 2019 for the Celebration and Commemoration Program will help expand the scope and visibility of these days of celebration, and to highlight the new National Day for Truth and Reconciliation.
The additional investment of $50.25 million over two years (2019–2020 and 2020–2021) announced in the last budget will be distributed as follows:
- $16 million over two years for the Canada Arts Presentation Fund
- $14 million over two years for Building Communities Through Arts and Heritage
- $20.25 million over two years for the Celebration and Commemoration Program
Associated Links
Community Support, Multiculturalism, and Anti-Racism Initiatives Program
Building Communities Through Arts and Heritage
BACKGROUNDER
|
Program
|
Total
|
Building Communities Through Arts and Heritage
This program provides Canadians with more opportunities to take part in local arts and culture activities as well as local history and heritage activities.
|
$607,400
24 projects
|
Canada Arts Presentation Fund
This program gives Canadians to experience the variety and richness of Canada's culture through professional arts festivals, live professional performances, and other artistic experiences.
|
$1,110,650
27 projects
Building Communities Through Arts and Heritage
|
Recipient
|
Project
|
City
|
Initial Amount
|
Budget 2019 Supplement
|
Total funding
|
Anishnabe Mikinack Kinamakamik Inc.
|
14th Annual Igniting The Fire Gathering
|
Whiteshell Provincial Park
|
$26,700
|
$7,600
|
$34,300
|
Ebb And Flow First Nation
|
Ebb And Flow First Nation Pow Wow 2019
|
Ebb And Flow First Nation (Eddystone)
|
$39,600
|
$12,000
|
$51,600
|
Fire & Water Music Festival Inc.
|
Fire & Water Music Festival
|
Lac Du Bonnet
|
$11,300
|
$4,200
|
$15,500
|
Graffiti Art Programming Inc.
|
The Wall-To-Wall Mural And Culture Festival
|
Winnipeg
|
$39,900
|
$10,100
|
$50,000
|
Hanover Agricultural Society Inc. (The)
|
Hanover Agricultural Fair
|
Grunthal
|
$35,500
|
$11,000
|
$46,500
|
Harvest Moon Festival
|
Harvest Moon Festival
|
Clearwater
|
$15,800
|
$5,200
|
$21,000
|
Harvest Sun Music & Art Society Inc.
|
Harvest Sun Music Fest
|
Kelwood
|
$27,600
|
$9,100
|
$36,700
|
Homes For The Holidays - Holiday Alley
|
Holiday Alley (Homes For The Holidays)
|
Selkirk
|
$26,300
|
$4,900
|
$31,200
|
Icelandic Festival Of Manitoba
|
Islendingadagurinn
|
Gimli
|
$19,600
|
$7,200
|
$26,800
|
Manitoba Agricultural Museum Inc.
|
Manitoba Threshermen's Reunion & Stampede
|
Austin
|
$12,000
|
$500
|
$12,500
|
Morden Corn & Apple Festival Inc.
|
Morden Corn & Apple Festival
|
Morden
|
$38,000
|
$11,600
|
$49,600
|
Musée St. Joseph Museum Inc.
|
Festival Du Patrimoine Montcalm
|
St. Joseph
|
$15,100
|
$2,100
|
$17,200
|
Pas Arts Council Inc. (The)
|
Culture Days 2019
|
The Pas
|
$5,000
|
$1,900
|
$6,900
|
Portage Potato Festival
|
Portage Potato Festival
|
Portage La Prairie
|
$5,900
|
$1,600
|
$7,500
|
Pride Winnipeg Festival Inc.
|
Pride Winnipeg Festival
|
Winnipeg
|
$33,500
|
$5,900
|
$39,400
|
Rolling River First Nation
|
Rolling River First Nation Traditional Pow Wow
|
Rolling River First Nation (Erickson)
|
$8,600
|
$4,100
|
$12,700
|
Sagkeeng First Nation
|
Sagkeeng First Nation Annual Treaty Days
|
Sagkeeng First Nation (Fort Alexander)
|
$49,800
|
$12,000
|
$61,800
|
Sainte-Agathe Community Development Inc.
|
Festival d'Été Cheyenne Summer Festival
|
Sainte-Agathe
|
$7,500
|
$1,200
|
$8,700
|
Salut Voisin / Howdy Neighbour
|
Salut Voisin / Howdy Neighbour
|
Notre-Dame-De-Lourdes
|
$5,000
|
$600
|
$5,600
|
St. Pierre-Jolys Frog Follies Incorporated
|
Folies Grenouilles St-Pierre-Jolys Frog Follies
|
St. Pierre-Jolys
|
$17,500
|
$6,600
|
$24,100
|
Steinbach Arts Council Incorporated (The)
|
Summer In The City Festival Of Arts And Culture
|
Steinbach
|
$14,900
|
$10,100
|
$25,000
|
West End Cultural Centre, Inc. (The)
|
Ellice Street Festival
|
Winnipeg
|
$2,000
|
$3,200
|
$5,200
|
Winnipeg Chinese Cultural And Community Centre Corporation
|
2019 Winnipeg Chinatown Street Festival
|
Winnipeg
|
$5,000
|
$1,200
|
$6,200
|
Winnipeg Gay And Lesbian Film Society Inc. (The)
|
REEL PRIDE Film Festival
|
Winnipeg
|
$7,400
|
$4,000
|
$11,400
|
Total initial funding
|
Budget 2019 supplement
|
Total funding
|
$469,500
|
$137,900
|
$607,400
Canada Arts Presentation Fund
|
Recipient
|
Project
|
City
|
Amount
|
Aboriginal Music Manitoba Inc.
|
Aboriginal Music Week 2018 and 2019
|
Winnipeg
|
$35,000
|
Association Culturelle Franco-Manitobaine Inc. (L')
|
Le développement de la diffusion en ruralité manitobaine
|
Winnipeg
|
$43,500
|
Festival Du Voyageur Inc.
|
Festival du Voyageur 2020, 2021 et 2022
|
Winnipeg
|
$99,500
|
Flin Flon Arts Council
|
Flin Flon Arts Council Performing Arts Season 2019-2020 and 2020-2021
|
Flin Flon
|
$14,500
|
Gas Station Arts Centre Inc.
|
Winnipeg Comedy Festival
|
Winnipeg
|
$50,000
|
Golden Prairie Arts Council Inc.
|
Program Support Component 2018-2022
|
Carman
|
$9,500
|
Groundswell Inc.
|
GroundSwell Concert Season 2019-20
|
Winnipeg
|
$9,000
|
Jazz Winnipeg Inc.
|
TD Winnipeg International Jazz Festival / Jazz Winnipeg Concert Season
|
Winnipeg
|
$75,000
|
Le Centre Culturel Franco-Manitobain
|
Soutien à la programmation 2018-2022
|
Winnipeg
|
$17,000
|
Le Cercle Molière Inc.
|
Le TCM en 2019-2020 - on voit grand!
|
Winnipeg
|
$30,000
|
Manitoba Arts Network, Inc.
|
Presenter Support Organization, all regions of the province of Manitoba
|
Winnipeg
|
$50,000
|
Manitoba Theatre For Young People Inc.
|
Presentation Series
|
Winnipeg
|
$70,000
|
Minnedosa Performing Arts Committee Inc.
|
Minnedosa Performing Arts Committee Expressions Concerts
|
Winnipeg
|
$3,000
|
Portage Community Centre Inc.
|
Main Stage and Coffee House Concert Series
|
Portage la Prairie
|
$15,000
|
Royal Manitoba Theatre Centre Inc.
|
2018 & 2019 Winnipeg Fringe Theatre Festival
|
Winnipeg
|
$66,300
|
Sarasvàti Dramatic Theatre Productions And Repertory Inc
|
FemFest
|
Winnipeg
|
$13,500
|
Send + Receive: A Festival Of Sound, Incorporated
|
send + receive: a festival of sound - v19 / v20 / v21 / v22
|
Winnipeg
|
$16,500
|
Southern Manitoba Concerts Inc.
|
Southern Manitoba Concerts Connects Communities
|
Winnipeg
|
$5,500
|
Storyline Fx Inc.
|
Freeze Frame International Film Festival for Kids of All Ages/Le Festival international de films pour enfants de tous âges
|
Winnipeg
|
$40,000
|
The Burrows Trail Arts Council Inc.
|
Burrows Trail Performing Arts Series
|
McCreary
|
$4,850
|
The Steinbach Arts Council Incorporated
|
The Steinbach Arts Council Concert Show Series
|
Steinbach
|
$12,000
|
The West End Cultural Centre, Inc.
|
Building Bridges: Culture and Community
|
Winnipeg
|
$65,000
|
The Winnipeg Symphony Orchestra Inc.
|
Winnipeg New Music Festival
|
Winnipeg
|
$55,000
|
Virtuosi Concerts (Mb) Inc.
|
VCI Presents
|
Winnipeg
|
$18,000
|
Winnipeg Centennial Folk Festival Inc.
|
Winnipeg Folk Festival and Hear All Year Concert Series
|
Winnipeg
|
$135,000
|
Winnipeg International Children's Festival Inc.
|
Presentation of the Annual Kidsfest, the Annual Festival of Fools and Multiple Multi-phase Social Circus Programs
|
Winnipeg
|
$105,000
|
Winnipeg International Writers Festival Inc.
|
THIN AIR
|
Winnipeg
|
$53,000
|
Total funding*
|
$1,110,650
*Additional funding under Budget 2019 is being determined for these organizations; further details will be announced.
SOURCE Canadian Heritage
For further information: (media only), please contact: Simon Ross, Press Secretary, Office of the Minister of Canadian Heritage and Multiculturalism, 819-997-7788; Media Relations, Canadian Heritage, 819-994-9101, 1-866-569-6155, pch.media-media.pch@canada.ca
Share this article