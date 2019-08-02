The Government of Canada Supports Folklorama and Other Festivals in Manitoba Français

Canadian Heritage

Aug 02, 2019, 10:28 ET

The Government of Canada is providing funding to Folklorama and additional support to other festivals and arts presentations

WINNIPEG, Aug. 2, 2019 /CNW/ - The Honourable Pablo Rodriguez, Minister of Canadian Heritage and Multiculturalism, today announced funding of $100,000 for Folklorama, Winnipeg's annual two-week festival celebrating global culture and ethnic diversity.

This marks the first time that Folklorama has received funding under the Community Support, Multiculturalism, and Anti-Racism Initiatives Program. Folklorama, which celebrates its 50th anniversary in 2019, is presenting 45 volunteer-run pavilions featuring cultural foods, music and dance.

Minister Rodriguez also announced that the Government of Canada is providing more than $1.7 million in 2019–2020 to 51 other organizations that celebrate Manitoba's diversity through arts presentations, festivals and cultural displays throughout the province.

This will support celebrations, arts and heritage promotion, as well as arts and culture festivals for Manitobans and visitors alike. These events have a major impact on the arts and culture sector, as well as on tourism and economic development.

This funding is provided through the Local Festivals component of the Building Communities Through Arts and Heritage program and the Canada Arts Presentation Fund.

Budget 2019 provides additional support for arts, culture and celebrations

The increased investment of more than $50 million announced in the last budget will support a wide range of arts and heritage events, including arts series, festivals and celebrations throughout Canada.

Arts and culture are essential to an inclusive society and are at the heart of Canada's growing creative economy. Presentations and other related arts experiences bring Canadian audiences and artists together, and also reflect our cultural, linguistic and regional diversity.

This additional funding will strengthen the cultural and creative industries, help Canadians celebrate diversity, and promote greater inclusion. Several hundred recipients across Canada will benefit from the additional support through these funding programs. Further details will be announced in the near future.

Quotes

"Festivals like Folklorama are wonderful occasions to celebrate our culture and heritage with family and friends, while fostering understanding and appreciation of our cultural diversity. They bring us together with our neighbours from near and far. Our government is proud to support so many festivals, year after year, that showcase our communities, our heritage, and the incredible talent of artists and performers, all while contributing to the creative economy throughout the country."

—The Honourable Pablo Rodriguez, Minister of Canadian Heritage and Multiculturalism

Quick Facts

The projects are being funded through the Events component of the Community Support, Multiculturalism, and Anti-Racism Initiatives Program, the Local Festivals component of the Building Communities through Arts and Heritage Program, and the Canada Arts Presentation Fund.

The Events component of the Community Support, Multiculturalism, and Anti-Racism Initiatives Program provides funding to community-based events that promote intercultural or interfaith understanding, civic memory and pride, or respect for a healthy democracy, as well as celebrations of a community's history and culture such as heritage months recognized by Parliament.

The Building Communities Through Arts and Heritage program increases opportunities for local artists, artisans, heritage performers or specialists to be involved in their community through festivals, events and projects.

The Canada Arts Presentation Fund provides financial assistance to organizations that professionally present arts festivals or performing arts series, as well as their support organizations.

Every year, the government supports more than 1,350 festivals and performing arts events in more than 400 communities throughout the country through the Canada Arts Presentation Fund and the Building Communities Through Arts and Heritage program.

The increased funding proposed in Budget 2019 for the Celebration and Commemoration Program will help expand the scope and visibility of these days of celebration, and to highlight the new National Day for Truth and Reconciliation.

The additional investment of $50.25 million over two years (2019–2020 and 2020–2021) announced in the last budget will be distributed as follows:

  • $16 million over two years for the Canada Arts Presentation Fund
  • $14 million over two years for Building Communities Through Arts and Heritage
  • $20.25 million over two years for the Celebration and Commemoration Program

Associated Links

Community Support, Multiculturalism, and Anti-Racism Initiatives Program

Building Communities Through Arts and Heritage

Canada Arts Presentation Fund

BACKGROUNDER

Program

Total

Building Communities Through Arts and Heritage

This program provides Canadians with more opportunities to take part in local arts and culture activities as well as local history and heritage activities.

$607,400

24 projects

Canada Arts Presentation Fund

This program gives Canadians to experience the variety and richness of Canada's culture through professional arts festivals, live professional performances, and other artistic experiences.

$1,110,650

27 projects

Building Communities Through Arts and Heritage

Recipient

Project

City

Initial Amount

Budget 2019 Supplement

Total funding

Anishnabe Mikinack Kinamakamik Inc.

14th Annual Igniting The Fire Gathering

Whiteshell Provincial Park

$26,700

$7,600

$34,300

Ebb And Flow First Nation

Ebb And Flow First Nation Pow Wow 2019

Ebb And Flow First Nation (Eddystone)

$39,600

$12,000

$51,600

Fire & Water Music Festival Inc.

Fire & Water Music Festival

Lac Du Bonnet

$11,300

$4,200

$15,500

Graffiti Art Programming Inc.

The Wall-To-Wall Mural And Culture Festival

Winnipeg

$39,900

$10,100

$50,000

Hanover Agricultural Society Inc. (The)

Hanover Agricultural Fair

Grunthal

$35,500

$11,000

$46,500

Harvest Moon Festival

Harvest Moon Festival

Clearwater

$15,800

$5,200

$21,000

Harvest Sun Music & Art Society Inc.

Harvest Sun Music Fest

Kelwood

$27,600

$9,100

$36,700

Homes For The Holidays - Holiday Alley

Holiday Alley (Homes For The Holidays)

Selkirk

$26,300

$4,900

$31,200

Icelandic Festival Of Manitoba

Islendingadagurinn

Gimli

$19,600

$7,200

$26,800

Manitoba Agricultural Museum Inc.

Manitoba Threshermen's Reunion & Stampede

Austin

$12,000

$500

$12,500

Morden Corn & Apple Festival Inc.

Morden Corn & Apple Festival

Morden

$38,000

$11,600

$49,600

Musée St. Joseph Museum Inc.

Festival Du Patrimoine Montcalm

St. Joseph

$15,100

$2,100

$17,200

Pas Arts Council Inc. (The)

Culture Days 2019

The Pas

$5,000

$1,900

$6,900

Portage Potato Festival

Portage Potato Festival

Portage La Prairie

$5,900

$1,600

$7,500

Pride Winnipeg Festival Inc.

Pride Winnipeg Festival

Winnipeg

$33,500

$5,900

$39,400

Rolling River First Nation

Rolling River First Nation Traditional Pow Wow

Rolling River First Nation (Erickson)

$8,600

$4,100

$12,700

Sagkeeng First Nation

Sagkeeng First Nation Annual Treaty Days

Sagkeeng First Nation (Fort Alexander)

$49,800

$12,000

$61,800

Sainte-Agathe Community Development Inc.

Festival d'Été Cheyenne Summer Festival

Sainte-Agathe

$7,500

$1,200

$8,700

Salut Voisin / Howdy Neighbour

Salut Voisin / Howdy Neighbour

Notre-Dame-De-Lourdes

$5,000

$600

$5,600

St. Pierre-Jolys Frog Follies Incorporated

Folies Grenouilles St-Pierre-Jolys Frog Follies

St. Pierre-Jolys

$17,500

$6,600

$24,100

Steinbach Arts Council Incorporated (The)

Summer In The City Festival Of Arts And Culture

Steinbach

$14,900

$10,100

$25,000

West End Cultural Centre, Inc. (The)

Ellice Street Festival

Winnipeg

$2,000

$3,200

$5,200

Winnipeg Chinese Cultural And Community Centre Corporation

2019 Winnipeg Chinatown Street Festival

Winnipeg

$5,000

$1,200

$6,200

Winnipeg Gay And Lesbian Film Society Inc. (The)

REEL PRIDE Film Festival

Winnipeg

$7,400

$4,000

$11,400



Total initial funding

Budget 2019 supplement

Total funding



$469,500

$137,900

$607,400

Canada Arts Presentation Fund

Recipient

Project

City

Amount

Aboriginal Music Manitoba Inc.

Aboriginal Music Week 2018 and 2019

Winnipeg

$35,000

Association Culturelle Franco-Manitobaine Inc. (L')

Le développement de la diffusion en ruralité manitobaine

Winnipeg

$43,500

Festival Du Voyageur Inc.

Festival du Voyageur 2020, 2021 et 2022

Winnipeg

$99,500

Flin Flon Arts Council

Flin Flon Arts Council Performing Arts Season 2019-2020 and 2020-2021

Flin Flon

$14,500

Gas Station Arts Centre Inc.

Winnipeg Comedy Festival

Winnipeg

$50,000

Golden Prairie Arts Council Inc.

Program Support Component 2018-2022

Carman

$9,500

Groundswell Inc.

GroundSwell Concert Season 2019-20

Winnipeg

$9,000

Jazz Winnipeg Inc.

TD Winnipeg International Jazz Festival / Jazz Winnipeg Concert Season

Winnipeg

$75,000

Le Centre Culturel Franco-Manitobain

Soutien à la programmation 2018-2022

Winnipeg

$17,000

Le Cercle Molière Inc.

Le TCM en 2019-2020 - on voit grand!

Winnipeg

$30,000

Manitoba Arts Network, Inc.

Presenter Support Organization, all regions of the province of Manitoba

Winnipeg

$50,000

Manitoba Theatre For Young People Inc.

Presentation Series

Winnipeg

$70,000

Minnedosa Performing Arts Committee Inc.

Minnedosa Performing Arts Committee Expressions Concerts

Winnipeg

$3,000

Portage Community Centre Inc.

Main Stage and Coffee House Concert Series

Portage la Prairie

$15,000

Royal Manitoba Theatre Centre Inc.

2018 & 2019 Winnipeg Fringe Theatre Festival

Winnipeg

$66,300

Sarasvàti Dramatic Theatre Productions And Repertory Inc

FemFest

Winnipeg

$13,500

Send + Receive: A Festival Of Sound, Incorporated

send + receive: a festival of sound - v19 / v20 / v21 / v22

Winnipeg

$16,500

Southern Manitoba Concerts Inc.

Southern Manitoba Concerts Connects Communities

Winnipeg

$5,500

Storyline Fx Inc.

Freeze Frame International Film Festival for Kids of All Ages/Le Festival international de films pour enfants de tous âges

Winnipeg

$40,000

The Burrows Trail Arts Council Inc.

Burrows Trail Performing Arts Series

McCreary

$4,850

The Steinbach Arts Council Incorporated

The Steinbach Arts Council Concert Show Series

Steinbach

$12,000

The West End Cultural Centre, Inc.

Building Bridges: Culture and Community

Winnipeg

$65,000

The Winnipeg Symphony Orchestra Inc.

Winnipeg New Music Festival

Winnipeg

$55,000

Virtuosi Concerts (Mb) Inc.

VCI Presents

Winnipeg

$18,000

Winnipeg Centennial Folk Festival Inc.

Winnipeg Folk Festival and Hear All Year Concert Series

Winnipeg

$135,000

Winnipeg International Children's Festival Inc.

Presentation of the Annual Kidsfest, the Annual Festival of Fools and Multiple Multi-phase Social Circus Programs

Winnipeg

$105,000

Winnipeg International Writers Festival Inc.

THIN AIR

Winnipeg

$53,000



Total funding*



$1,110,650

*Additional funding under Budget 2019 is being determined for these organizations; further details will be announced.

SOURCE Canadian Heritage

For further information: (media only), please contact: Simon Ross, Press Secretary, Office of the Minister of Canadian Heritage and Multiculturalism, 819-997-7788; Media Relations, Canadian Heritage, 819-994-9101, 1-866-569-6155, pch.media-media.pch@canada.ca

