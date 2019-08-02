The Government of Canada Supports Folklorama and Other Festivals in Manitoba

The Government of Canada is providing funding to Folklorama and additional support to other festivals and arts presentations

WINNIPEG, Aug. 2, 2019 /CNW/ - The Honourable Pablo Rodriguez, Minister of Canadian Heritage and Multiculturalism, today announced funding of $100,000 for Folklorama, Winnipeg's annual two-week festival celebrating global culture and ethnic diversity.

This marks the first time that Folklorama has received funding under the Community Support, Multiculturalism, and Anti-Racism Initiatives Program. Folklorama, which celebrates its 50th anniversary in 2019, is presenting 45 volunteer-run pavilions featuring cultural foods, music and dance.

Minister Rodriguez also announced that the Government of Canada is providing more than $1.7 million in 2019–2020 to 51 other organizations that celebrate Manitoba's diversity through arts presentations, festivals and cultural displays throughout the province.

This will support celebrations, arts and heritage promotion, as well as arts and culture festivals for Manitobans and visitors alike. These events have a major impact on the arts and culture sector, as well as on tourism and economic development.

This funding is provided through the Local Festivals component of the Building Communities Through Arts and Heritage program and the Canada Arts Presentation Fund.

Budget 2019 provides additional support for arts, culture and celebrations

The increased investment of more than $50 million announced in the last budget will support a wide range of arts and heritage events, including arts series, festivals and celebrations throughout Canada.

Arts and culture are essential to an inclusive society and are at the heart of Canada's growing creative economy. Presentations and other related arts experiences bring Canadian audiences and artists together, and also reflect our cultural, linguistic and regional diversity.

This additional funding will strengthen the cultural and creative industries, help Canadians celebrate diversity, and promote greater inclusion. Several hundred recipients across Canada will benefit from the additional support through these funding programs. Further details will be announced in the near future.

Quotes

"Festivals like Folklorama are wonderful occasions to celebrate our culture and heritage with family and friends, while fostering understanding and appreciation of our cultural diversity. They bring us together with our neighbours from near and far. Our government is proud to support so many festivals, year after year, that showcase our communities, our heritage, and the incredible talent of artists and performers, all while contributing to the creative economy throughout the country."

—The Honourable Pablo Rodriguez, Minister of Canadian Heritage and Multiculturalism

Quick Facts

The projects are being funded through the Events component of the Community Support, Multiculturalism, and Anti-Racism Initiatives Program, the Local Festivals component of the Building Communities through Arts and Heritage Program, and the Canada Arts Presentation Fund.

The Events component of the Community Support, Multiculturalism, and Anti-Racism Initiatives Program provides funding to community-based events that promote intercultural or interfaith understanding, civic memory and pride, or respect for a healthy democracy, as well as celebrations of a community's history and culture such as heritage months recognized by Parliament.

The Building Communities Through Arts and Heritage program increases opportunities for local artists, artisans, heritage performers or specialists to be involved in their community through festivals, events and projects.

The Canada Arts Presentation Fund provides financial assistance to organizations that professionally present arts festivals or performing arts series, as well as their support organizations.

Every year, the government supports more than 1,350 festivals and performing arts events in more than 400 communities throughout the country through the Canada Arts Presentation Fund and the Building Communities Through Arts and Heritage program.

The increased funding proposed in Budget 2019 for the Celebration and Commemoration Program will help expand the scope and visibility of these days of celebration, and to highlight the new National Day for Truth and Reconciliation.

The additional investment of $50.25 million over two years (2019–2020 and 2020–2021) announced in the last budget will be distributed as follows:

$16 million over two years for the Canada Arts Presentation Fund

over two years for the Canada Arts Presentation Fund $14 million over two years for Building Communities Through Arts and Heritage

over two years for Building Communities Through Arts and Heritage $20.25 million over two years for the Celebration and Commemoration Program

BACKGROUNDER

Program Total Building Communities Through Arts and Heritage This program provides Canadians with more opportunities to take part in local arts and culture activities as well as local history and heritage activities. $607,400 24 projects Canada Arts Presentation Fund This program gives Canadians to experience the variety and richness of Canada's culture through professional arts festivals, live professional performances, and other artistic experiences. $1,110,650 27 projects

Building Communities Through Arts and Heritage

Recipient Project City Initial Amount Budget 2019 Supplement Total funding Anishnabe Mikinack Kinamakamik Inc. 14th Annual Igniting The Fire Gathering Whiteshell Provincial Park $26,700 $7,600 $34,300 Ebb And Flow First Nation Ebb And Flow First Nation Pow Wow 2019 Ebb And Flow First Nation (Eddystone) $39,600 $12,000 $51,600 Fire & Water Music Festival Inc. Fire & Water Music Festival Lac Du Bonnet $11,300 $4,200 $15,500 Graffiti Art Programming Inc. The Wall-To-Wall Mural And Culture Festival Winnipeg $39,900 $10,100 $50,000 Hanover Agricultural Society Inc. (The) Hanover Agricultural Fair Grunthal $35,500 $11,000 $46,500 Harvest Moon Festival Harvest Moon Festival Clearwater $15,800 $5,200 $21,000 Harvest Sun Music & Art Society Inc. Harvest Sun Music Fest Kelwood $27,600 $9,100 $36,700 Homes For The Holidays - Holiday Alley Holiday Alley (Homes For The Holidays) Selkirk $26,300 $4,900 $31,200 Icelandic Festival Of Manitoba Islendingadagurinn Gimli $19,600 $7,200 $26,800 Manitoba Agricultural Museum Inc. Manitoba Threshermen's Reunion & Stampede Austin $12,000 $500 $12,500 Morden Corn & Apple Festival Inc. Morden Corn & Apple Festival Morden $38,000 $11,600 $49,600 Musée St. Joseph Museum Inc. Festival Du Patrimoine Montcalm St. Joseph $15,100 $2,100 $17,200 Pas Arts Council Inc. (The) Culture Days 2019 The Pas $5,000 $1,900 $6,900 Portage Potato Festival Portage Potato Festival Portage La Prairie $5,900 $1,600 $7,500 Pride Winnipeg Festival Inc. Pride Winnipeg Festival Winnipeg $33,500 $5,900 $39,400 Rolling River First Nation Rolling River First Nation Traditional Pow Wow Rolling River First Nation (Erickson) $8,600 $4,100 $12,700 Sagkeeng First Nation Sagkeeng First Nation Annual Treaty Days Sagkeeng First Nation (Fort Alexander) $49,800 $12,000 $61,800 Sainte-Agathe Community Development Inc. Festival d'Été Cheyenne Summer Festival Sainte-Agathe $7,500 $1,200 $8,700 Salut Voisin / Howdy Neighbour Salut Voisin / Howdy Neighbour Notre-Dame-De-Lourdes $5,000 $600 $5,600 St. Pierre-Jolys Frog Follies Incorporated Folies Grenouilles St-Pierre-Jolys Frog Follies St. Pierre-Jolys $17,500 $6,600 $24,100 Steinbach Arts Council Incorporated (The) Summer In The City Festival Of Arts And Culture Steinbach $14,900 $10,100 $25,000 West End Cultural Centre, Inc. (The) Ellice Street Festival Winnipeg $2,000 $3,200 $5,200 Winnipeg Chinese Cultural And Community Centre Corporation 2019 Winnipeg Chinatown Street Festival Winnipeg $5,000 $1,200 $6,200 Winnipeg Gay And Lesbian Film Society Inc. (The) REEL PRIDE Film Festival Winnipeg $7,400 $4,000 $11,400





Total initial funding Budget 2019 supplement Total funding





$469,500 $137,900 $607,400

Canada Arts Presentation Fund

Recipient Project City Amount Aboriginal Music Manitoba Inc. Aboriginal Music Week 2018 and 2019 Winnipeg $35,000 Association Culturelle Franco-Manitobaine Inc. (L') Le développement de la diffusion en ruralité manitobaine Winnipeg $43,500 Festival Du Voyageur Inc. Festival du Voyageur 2020, 2021 et 2022 Winnipeg $99,500 Flin Flon Arts Council Flin Flon Arts Council Performing Arts Season 2019-2020 and 2020-2021 Flin Flon $14,500 Gas Station Arts Centre Inc. Winnipeg Comedy Festival Winnipeg $50,000 Golden Prairie Arts Council Inc. Program Support Component 2018-2022 Carman $9,500 Groundswell Inc. GroundSwell Concert Season 2019-20 Winnipeg $9,000 Jazz Winnipeg Inc. TD Winnipeg International Jazz Festival / Jazz Winnipeg Concert Season Winnipeg $75,000 Le Centre Culturel Franco-Manitobain Soutien à la programmation 2018-2022 Winnipeg $17,000 Le Cercle Molière Inc. Le TCM en 2019-2020 - on voit grand! Winnipeg $30,000 Manitoba Arts Network, Inc. Presenter Support Organization, all regions of the province of Manitoba Winnipeg $50,000 Manitoba Theatre For Young People Inc. Presentation Series Winnipeg $70,000 Minnedosa Performing Arts Committee Inc. Minnedosa Performing Arts Committee Expressions Concerts Winnipeg $3,000 Portage Community Centre Inc. Main Stage and Coffee House Concert Series Portage la Prairie $15,000 Royal Manitoba Theatre Centre Inc. 2018 & 2019 Winnipeg Fringe Theatre Festival Winnipeg $66,300 Sarasvàti Dramatic Theatre Productions And Repertory Inc FemFest Winnipeg $13,500 Send + Receive: A Festival Of Sound, Incorporated send + receive: a festival of sound - v19 / v20 / v21 / v22 Winnipeg $16,500 Southern Manitoba Concerts Inc. Southern Manitoba Concerts Connects Communities Winnipeg $5,500 Storyline Fx Inc. Freeze Frame International Film Festival for Kids of All Ages/Le Festival international de films pour enfants de tous âges Winnipeg $40,000 The Burrows Trail Arts Council Inc. Burrows Trail Performing Arts Series McCreary $4,850 The Steinbach Arts Council Incorporated The Steinbach Arts Council Concert Show Series Steinbach $12,000 The West End Cultural Centre, Inc. Building Bridges: Culture and Community Winnipeg $65,000 The Winnipeg Symphony Orchestra Inc. Winnipeg New Music Festival Winnipeg $55,000 Virtuosi Concerts (Mb) Inc. VCI Presents Winnipeg $18,000 Winnipeg Centennial Folk Festival Inc. Winnipeg Folk Festival and Hear All Year Concert Series Winnipeg $135,000 Winnipeg International Children's Festival Inc. Presentation of the Annual Kidsfest, the Annual Festival of Fools and Multiple Multi-phase Social Circus Programs Winnipeg $105,000 Winnipeg International Writers Festival Inc. THIN AIR Winnipeg $53,000





Total funding*





$1,110,650

*Additional funding under Budget 2019 is being determined for these organizations; further details will be announced.

