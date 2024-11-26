The Government of Canada supports federal law enforcement agencies in addressing gun and gang violence

OTTAWA, ON, Nov. 26, 2024 /CNW/ - Today, the Honourable Dominic LeBlanc, Minister of Public Safety, Democratic Institutions and Intergovernmental Affairs, announced that the Government of Canada has invested $8.3 million in continued annual funding for the Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP). This investment is in addition to an investment of $7.5 million in continued annual funding for the Canada Border Services Agency (CBSA).

The ongoing funding, which comes from the Gun and Gang Violence Action Fund, will support enhanced and expanded services available to law enforcement to combat the use of illegal firearms and improve the national collection, analysis and sharing of firearms-related intelligence and information.

In the case of the RCMP, the funding will be used for frontline investigations, including increased calls to the RCMP's National Weapons Enforcement Support Team (NWEST), the Specialized Firearms Support Services (SFSS) and the Canadian Integrated Ballistics Identification Network (CIBIN).

As for the CBSA, this funding will enable the Agency to continue to invest in new tools and technologies, infrastructure and specialized training to better restrict illicit trafficking of firearms and firearm parts across the border.

This investment builds on the success of the Initiative to Take Action Against Gun and Gang Violence (ITAAGGV), announced in 2017, which provides federal support to provinces and territories who could distribute the funding where it would have the biggest impact on reducing gun violence. Through the ITAAGGV, the Government of Canada is also supporting both the RCMP and the CBSA's efforts to stem gun violence.

The ITAAGGV is a central part of the government's plan to fight crime and keep Canadians safe. It includes investing in the men and women who protect our borders, further strengthening our cooperation with the United States to fight gun smuggling, major changes to strengthen our firearms legislation, as well as support for prevention and enforcement efforts.

"Prevention and enforcement are crucial in combatting gun violence. The funding announced today will help support two of Canada's primary law enforcement agencies in continuing to detect illegal firearms in our communities and at the border, and work with local law enforcement to address firearms violence before it starts. We won't rest in our efforts to keep our communities safe."

- The Honourable Dominic LeBlanc, Minister of Public Safety, Democratic Institutions and Intergovernmental Affairs

ITAAGGV investments are complemented by the $250 million Building Safer Communities Fund (BSCF). The BSCF provides funding directly to municipalities and Indigenous communities to support local initiatives that prevent gun and gang violence and help young people make good choices.

Building Safer Communities Fund (BSCF). The BSCF provides funding directly to municipalities and Indigenous communities to support local initiatives that prevent gun and gang violence and help young people make good choices. Investments in border facilities have included new x-ray machines in the international mail stream, a new Detector Dog Centre of Expertise, and the Advanced Automobile Examination course to improve officers' ability to identify and interdict weapons and crime guns in personal and commercial vehicles. The CBSA will also continue to expand its use of detection tools designed to effectively detect firearms and firearm components.

