OTTAWA, ON, July 30, 2025 /CNW/ - Today, the Honourable Gary Anandasangaree, Minister of Public Safety, issued the following statement:

"Today, on World Day Against Trafficking in Persons, Canada stands with countries across the globe in taking action against one of the most appalling and rapidly evolving forms of organized crime: human trafficking.

The 2025 theme, "Human trafficking is an organized crime," highlights the critical role of law enforcement and the criminal justice system in dismantling trafficking networks, while prioritizing a victim-centred approach.

This year's theme comes at a time when the role of organized criminal networks in human trafficking and other forms of illegal smuggling is top of mind for our government. We know that human trafficking is often deeply intertwined with organized criminal networks that exploit people not just for profit, but as tools to carry out a range of criminal activities.

Through our $1.3-billion Border Plan and the strengthened provisions proposed in our Strong Borders Act, we're taking concrete action to target the broader criminal infrastructure that enables and profits from this exploitation. The Government has committed to making bail harder to get for repeat offenders charged with serious crimes, including human trafficking.

At the same time, we're also renewing the National Strategy to Combat Human Trafficking, informed by extensive engagement with Survivors, Indigenous Peoples, law enforcement, front-line service providers, and civil society. I invite you to read our National Strategy to Combat Human Trafficking 2023-2025 Report to learn more.

To guide this work, Jennifer Richardson has been appointed as Chief Advisor to Combat Human Trafficking, offering strategic advice and raising awareness both at home and abroad. I encourage you to read her statement, which outlines her vision for strengthening Canada's response.

Through our national public education campaign, we continue to educate Canadians on the signs of human trafficking and how to safely report suspected cases.

To every Survivor, your voice matters. On this day of awareness, we hear you, we stand with you, and we remain committed to building a safer society where everyone can live free from exploitation."

