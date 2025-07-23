News provided byPublic Safety and Emergency Preparedness Canada
Jul 23, 2025, 20:55 ET
OTTAWA, ON, July 23, 2025 /CNW/ - Today, the Honourable Eleanor Olszewski, Minister of Emergency Management and Community Resilience and Minister responsible for Prairies Economic Development Canada, issued the following statement:
"The wildfires currently burning across the province of Saskatchewan continue to pose a significant risk to many communities, some of which have been ordered to evacuate.
Today, in my capacity as Minister of Emergency Management, I approved a Request for Federal Assistance from the Government of Saskatchewan. We will be providing Saskatchewan with additional firefighters to mitigate the wildfires, and helicopters to transport critical personnel.
The Government Operations Centre is working with the Canadian Armed Forces, and other federal and provincial partners, to deploy all necessary resources, and ensure the province of Saskatchewan has the support needed.
I am truly grateful to the firefighters, first responders, emergency management officials, and local volunteers for their unwavering dedication in helping those affected by the wildfires.
I remain in close contact with my counterpart in Saskatchewan. During these difficult times, we are here and ready to support."
SOURCE Public Safety and Emergency Preparedness Canada
Contacts: Mathis Denis, Director of Communications, Office of the Honourable Eleanor Olszewski, Minister of Emergency Management and Community Resilience and Minister responsible for Prairies Economic Development Canada, [email protected]; Media Relations: Public Safety Canada, 613-991-0657, [email protected]
