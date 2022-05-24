VANCOUVER, BC, May 24, 2022 /CNW/ - Across the country, farmers have long been responsible stewards of their land and their actions are key to reaching Canada's climate targets. Today, the Minister of Agriculture and Agri-Food, the Honourable Marie-Claude Bibeau, announced an investment of over $15.2 million under the Agricultural Clean Technology (ACT) Program to support the adoption of clean technologies for 47 projects throughout Canada.

During a visit to Terramera Inc. in Vancouver, who received $2 million through the ACT – Research and Innovation Stream, Minister Bibeau witnessed first hand the work underway to provide more consistent and precise measurement of soil carbon. Through the adoption of clean technologies, it is expected that this project will help to encourage farmers and ranchers to adopt regenerative management practices and to be incentivized for the carbon they sequester.

Across British Columbia, up to $2.3 million will support five ACT Program projects. Under the ACT Program, farmers and agri-businesses will have access to funding to help develop and adopt the latest clean technologies to reduce GHG emissions and enhance their competitiveness. This funding is focused on three priority areas: green energy and energy efficiency; precision agriculture; and bioeconomy solutions.

Canada's agriculture sector plays an important role in the fight against climate change. Through the recently expanded ACT Program, it is anticipated that current pollution levels will be reduced by up to two megatons as a result of fuel switching and decreased fuel consumption. This program is already helping hundreds of farmers with grants of at least $50,000 for 50% of the cost of new grain dryers or barn heating systems.

Canada is particularly well positioned to sustainably feed a growing global population. This will be achieved by investing in research and innovation, increasing the number of farmers who are adopting beneficial management practices and facilitating their access to clean technologies.

"The fight against climate change aims to not only reduce Canada's greenhouse gas emissions, but also to help producers innovate and adopt more sustainable agricultural practices. New investments in the Agricultural Clean Technology Program will support their acquisition of energy-efficient equipment to increase their agricultural productivity and net profits, while improving food security in Canada."

- The Honourable Marie-Claude Bibeau, Minister of Agriculture and Agri-Food

"Here in B.C., we work closely with our farmers to develop and implement farming practices that sequester carbon and tackle greenhouse gas emissions. Through investments in local projects, we are enabling the adoption of practices that accelerate reducing emissions in the agricultural sector. Taking immediate action against climate change is key to exceeding Canada's 2030 emission reductions target and setting the foundation for a net-zero emissions economy by 2050."

- Taleeb Noormohamed, Member of Parliament for Vancouver Granville

"Thank you to Agriculture and Agri-Food Canada and the Agricultural Clean Technology Program for this important funding. Investing in soil health and climate-smart regenerative agriculture is one of the most important issues for Canada and the world. Soil is critical to food production and farming. Improving soil health and carbon in soils helps lower costs of inputs while improving outputs and nutrition, which means higher profits for farmers. This is a key opportunity to strengthen our economy, and our food security as a nation. In addition, improving soil health sequesters carbon, which can help turn back the clock on climate change, while increasing water retention in soils, and the resilience of farms. These funds will support the soil and carbon measurement technology Terramera is building. This critical infrastructure will result in better tools for agronomists, and support farmers and ranchers to make this opportunity a reality."

- Karn Manhas, Founder and CEO, Terramera

As part of the Emissions Reduction Plan launched in March 2022 , the Government of Canada has committed over $1 billion in new funding to accelerate the agriculture sector's progress on reducing emissions and remains a global leader in sustainable agriculture. This commitment includes an additional $330 million to the Agricultural Clean Technology (ACT) Program – tripling the support for innovation and the development and adoption of clean technologies in the agriculture sector and an additional $470 million for the On-Farm Climate Action Fund to broaden and extend the program past 2024.

launched in , the Government of has committed over in new funding to accelerate the agriculture sector's progress on reducing emissions and remains a global leader in sustainable agriculture. This commitment includes an additional to the Agricultural Clean Technology (ACT) Program – tripling the support for innovation and the development and adoption of clean technologies in the agriculture sector and an additional for the On-Farm Climate Action Fund to broaden and extend the program past 2024. Through the ACT – Adoption Stream , 44 approved projects will support the adoption of clean technologies, with a priority on those that meaningfully reduce GHG emissions.

, 44 approved projects will support the adoption of clean technologies, with a priority on those that meaningfully reduce GHG emissions. Through the ACT – Research and Innovation Stream , 3 approved projects will support pre-market innovation including research, development, demonstration and commercialization of agricultural clean technologies.

, 3 approved projects will support pre-market innovation including research, development, demonstration and commercialization of agricultural clean technologies. Program funding for the ACT – Adoption Stream is up to $100 million over five years with $50 million set aside for the purchase and installation of more efficient grain dryers for farmers across Canada and up to $10 million over the next two years (2021-2023) toward powering farms with cleaner energy and moving off diesel.

