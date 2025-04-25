OTTAWA, ON, April 25, 2025 /CNW/ - Given the pressures and uncertainties facing the agricultural sector, federal, provincial and territorial governments have agreed to extend the AgriStability enrolment deadline from April 30, 2025, to July 31, 2025, for the 2025 program year.

AgriStability is a margin-based program designed to help producers manage large income declines. This extension gives producers additional time to consider their needs and manage the impact of challenges faced by many farm operations, such as production loss, increased costs and changing market conditions. Farmers experiencing losses are encouraged to apply for interim payments under AgriStability for more rapid support.

Producers have access to a comprehensive suite of business risk management (BRM) programs, including AgriStability, to help manage significant risks that threaten the viability of their farms and are beyond their capacity to manage. BRM programs are often the first line of support for producers facing disasters. Farmers are encouraged to make use of these programs to protect their farming operation and contribute to a more resilient Canadian agriculture sector.

For more information, please visit the AgriStability web page.

