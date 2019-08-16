The Government of Canada supports community action to protect and conserve freshwater resources

OTTAWA, Aug. 16, 2019 /CNW/ - Freshwater is a valuable resource and Canada is helping protect and conserve freshwater for our environment and communities across the country. We are working with people from coast to coast, especially Indigenous communities, to ensure everyone has access to clean water. This not only benefits our environment, it is also good for our health and our economy.

Today, Catherine McKenna, the Minister of Environment and Climate Change, announced over $2.6 million over three years to support 34 new EcoAction Community Funding Program projects across Canada. These projects are community-driven and will help protect and conserve Canada's freshwater resources.

EcoAction projects will divert and reduce harmful substances like plastic waste, restore aquatic habitat, and encourage people to take action at home to conserve freshwater resources.

"Freshwater resources are essential for Canadians. Everyone in Canada should have access to safe, clean drinking water. That's why we are working together with people from coast to coast, especially Indigenous groups, to protect and conserve this most valuable resource.

– Catherine McKenna, Minister of Environment and Climate Change

EcoAction projects are expected to:

Protect, stabilize, or improve over 5,000 hectares of shoreline.



Reduce or divert close to 50,000 kilograms of harmful waste.



Reduce water consumption by close to 10 million litres—the equivalent of what over 100 Canadians consume in a year.

Since 1995, EcoAction has approved close to $118 million in funding for 3,184 projects that engage Canadians in direct environmental activities.

Since 2006, EcoAction has helped engage over 2.7 million Canadians in environmental activities.

For every dollar received through EcoAction, approximately $2.41 is contributed by other funding partners.

