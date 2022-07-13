ST. JOHN'S, NL, July 13, 2022 /CNW/ - Today, the Canadian Coast Guard officially dedicated into service the Canadian Coast Guard Ship (CCGS) John Cabot. This is the third of three Offshore Fisheries Science Vessels built under the National Shipbuilding Strategy. These unique vessels serve as floating laboratories outfitted with modern research equipment to collect the data needed for the sustainable management of Canada's oceans and aquatic resources.

A dockside ceremony was held at the vessel's homeport, the Canadian Coast Guard's Atlantic Region headquarters in St. John's, Newfoundland and Labrador. The ceremony included the traditional breaking of a bottle on the ship's bow by the vessel sponsor, Dr. M. Joanne Morgan.

In maritime tradition, the vessel sponsor is a civilian who participates in a vessel naming ceremony and takes an ongoing interest in the vessel's operations. The Canadian Coast Guard is proud to have Dr. Morgan as the vessel sponsor for the CCGS John Cabot. Dr. Morgan is a retired Fisheries and Oceans Canada Research Scientist. She was also the first woman to chair the Northwest Atlantic Fisheries Organization's Scientific Council.

Through the National Shipbuilding Strategy, the Government of Canada is revitalizing the shipbuilding industry, creating good skilled jobs, and building whole new classes of ships to ensure Canada's marine services have safe, reliable and modern equipment to fulfill their missions.

Like all Canadian Coast Guard vessels, the CCGS John Cabot is also equipped to support environmental response and search and rescue operations, when needed.

"The dedication of the CCGS John Cabot is a milestone in our government's historic investment in ocean sciences and the Canadian Coast Guard. Having a modern ship to gather data about the marine ecosystem is important to the restoration of fish species and their habitat. This in turn will support more economic opportunities for coastal communities."

The Honourable Joyce Murray, Minister of Fisheries, Oceans and the Canadian Coast Guard

"Today is another proud day for the Canadian Coast Guard as we welcome the CCGS John Cabot to the Canadian Coast Guard fleet. This Canadian built vessel will serve as a dedicated science platform that will allow Canadian Coast Guard crews and fishery scientists to carry out their important work. A special thanks to the team who designed and built this magnificent vessel."

Mario Pelletier, Commissioner of the Canadian Coast Guard

CCGS John Cabot is the third large vessel delivered to the Canadian Coast Guard under the National Shipbuilding Strategy.

The Offshore Fisheries Science Vessels are the first class of ships to be built by Seaspan's Vancouver Shipyards, as part of the non-combat package under the National Shipbuilding Strategy.

The three new vessels are replacing existing ships on the east and west coasts of Canada . They will support scientific research such as:

. They will support scientific research such as: fishing and acoustic surveys of fish and invertebrates;



collecting information on the abundance and distribution of marine species; and,



collecting data on marine ecosystems and the impacts of human activity on fisheries resources and ecosystem health.

