Jun 08, 2021, 10:28 ET
OTTAWA, ON, June 8, 2021 /CNW/ - Whether in the Atlantic, Pacific, or Arctic oceans, the health and protection of our coastline—the longest in the world—is critical to our environment, our economy, and to all Canadians. Our coasts attract tourism, are home to important Canadian fisheries, support traditional and coastal community livelihoods, enable the export and import of our goods overseas, and play a key role in strengthening and growing the middle class. We can be proud of Canada's Oceans Protection Plan for creating a world-leading level of marine safety that provides economic opportunities for Canadians today, while protecting these waterways for generations to come.
Today, the Minister of Transport, the Honourable Omar Alghabra, published the 4th Report to Canadians—a summary of the work accomplished to date through Canada's Oceans Protection Plan. The Report provides results across more than 50 initiatives and hundreds of projects from coast-to-coast-to-coast. Since the launch of the Oceans Protection Plan in 2016, over 1,200 engagement sessions have been held with Indigenous communities across Canada to create, co-develop, or inform marine safety and/or environmental initiatives. This is an important step towards the co-management of our coasts with Indigenous and coastal communities.
The five-year, $1.5 billion Oceans Protection Plan is the largest investment ever made to protect Canada's coasts and waterways. The Plan's initiatives have made marine shipping safer, provided more protections for marine species, and improved Canada's ability to prevent and respond to marine incidents.
Highlights from the report include:
- Strengthening marine safety by creating the Marine Training Program on all three coasts. The introduction of this program has helped hundreds of underrepresented groups, including Indigenous Peoples, Northerners, and women begin careers in the marine industry.
- Preventing and responding faster to marine incidents by making the Canadian Coast Guard's Regional Operations Centres operational 24/7 and installing new marine weather forecasting and radar coverage.
- Preserving and restoring 64 marine ecosystems on our three coasts through the Coastal Restoration Fund.
- Co-developing the Enhanced Maritime Situational Awareness system with Indigenous communities, which provides near real-time marine traffic and environmental data to help enhance local marine safety, environmental monitoring and protection, and manage waterway activity across Canada.
- Funding over 300 projects to remove and dispose of abandoned or wrecked boats to reduce hazards to navigation in our waters across the country.
- Through the Multi-Partner Research Initiative, funded over 30 projects to improve oil spill response protocols and decisions that minimize the environmental impacts of oil spills.
Progress to date through the Oceans Protection Plan is the result of increased partnership with Indigenous and coastal communities, stakeholders, and researchers. Together, we are all doing our part to keep our coasts and waterways healthy, clean and safe.
Quotes
"Canadians have always had a strong connection with our coasts and waterways, which are an important source of food, enjoyment, and jobs. Marine shipping is a cornerstone of Canada's economy and will play an important role in Canada's economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic. Canada's Oceans Protection Plan is improving our marine safety so Canadians can be confident marine shipping happens without increased harm to the environment. This work is building a more resilient Canadian marine ecosystem that is safeguarding our environment, while maintaining a healthier, cleaner, more competitive, economy for this generation and the ones to follow."
The Honourable Omar Alghabra
Minister of Transport
"We know Canadians from coast-to-coast-to-coast care about our oceans and rely on them for everyday life. A healthy ocean sustains a healthy world. Since 2016, we have seen remarkable work and progress put into protecting our oceans through the Oceans Protection Plan, the single largest investment ever made towards ocean protection. This report reminds Canadians of what is possible when working in collaboration with Indigenous Peoples, coastal communities, industry, and all levels of government to create healthier coasts and oceans. Through the Plan, the development of a Blue Economy Strategy, and continuing on our road to protect 25% of the oceans by 2025, Canadians can be proud to be from an ocean nation that prioritizes protection for future generations."
The Honourable Bernadette Jordan
Minister of Fisheries, Oceans and the Canadian Coast Guard
"Canadians want clean air, clean water, and healthy ecosystems now and into the future. Canada's Oceans Protection Plan is improving our knowledge of marine and coastal environments by enhancing science and research programs. By working with Indigenous and coastal communities, researchers, and other partners, we are gathering scientific data about our shorelines, marine birds, and marine weather conditions that inform environmental response operations. This work represents our government's continued commitment to making science-based decisions and keeping our coastal environments safe and healthy for future generations."
The Honourable Jonathan Wilkinson
Minister of Environment and Climate Change Canada
Quick facts
- Marine safety in Canada is formed through more than 100 regulations, 30 laws, and international agreements, which have led to a steep decline in marine pollution incidents since the 1970s.
- Eight legislative documents been have created or updated through the Oceans Protection Plan to modernize Canada's marine safety, including: Pilotage Act, Canada Shipping Act, Marine Liability Act, the Wrecked, Abandoned or Hazardous Vessels Act, Arctic Shipping Safety and Pollution Prevention Regulations, and the Oil Tanker Moratorium Act.
- Eight search and rescue facilities have opened or reopened through the Oceans Protection Plan, including two currently being built in Tahsis and Hartley Bay, British Columbia.
- The Oceans Protection Plan has funded over 300 projects as part of the Abandoned Boats Program to remove and dispose of boats to reduce hazards to navigation in our waters across the country.
- Transport Canada's National Aerial Surveillance Program undertook over 1,500 hours of marine mammal surveillance.
- The Oceans Protection Plan has improved weather services for mariners by developing local forecasts for 12- to 24-hour periods. These forecasts use high-resolution weather models supported by dedicated buoys with weather instruments in high-risk areas like ports, harbours, and busy shipping lanes.
