OTTAWA, ON, June 8, 2021 /CNW/ - Whether in the Atlantic, Pacific, or Arctic oceans, the health and protection of our coastline—the longest in the world—is critical to our environment, our economy, and to all Canadians. Our coasts attract tourism, are home to important Canadian fisheries, support traditional and coastal community livelihoods, enable the export and import of our goods overseas, and play a key role in strengthening and growing the middle class. We can be proud of Canada's Oceans Protection Plan for creating a world-leading level of marine safety that provides economic opportunities for Canadians today, while protecting these waterways for generations to come.

Today, the Minister of Transport, the Honourable Omar Alghabra, published the 4th Report to Canadians—a summary of the work accomplished to date through Canada's Oceans Protection Plan. The Report provides results across more than 50 initiatives and hundreds of projects from coast-to-coast-to-coast. Since the launch of the Oceans Protection Plan in 2016, over 1,200 engagement sessions have been held with Indigenous communities across Canada to create, co-develop, or inform marine safety and/or environmental initiatives. This is an important step towards the co-management of our coasts with Indigenous and coastal communities.

The five-year, $1.5 billion Oceans Protection Plan is the largest investment ever made to protect Canada's coasts and waterways. The Plan's initiatives have made marine shipping safer, provided more protections for marine species, and improved Canada's ability to prevent and respond to marine incidents.

Highlights from the report include:

Progress to date through the Oceans Protection Plan is the result of increased partnership with Indigenous and coastal communities, stakeholders, and researchers. Together, we are all doing our part to keep our coasts and waterways healthy, clean and safe.

"Canadians have always had a strong connection with our coasts and waterways, which are an important source of food, enjoyment, and jobs. Marine shipping is a cornerstone of Canada's economy and will play an important role in Canada's economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic. Canada's Oceans Protection Plan is improving our marine safety so Canadians can be confident marine shipping happens without increased harm to the environment. This work is building a more resilient Canadian marine ecosystem that is safeguarding our environment, while maintaining a healthier, cleaner, more competitive, economy for this generation and the ones to follow."

The Honourable Omar Alghabra

Minister of Transport

"We know Canadians from coast-to-coast-to-coast care about our oceans and rely on them for everyday life. A healthy ocean sustains a healthy world. Since 2016, we have seen remarkable work and progress put into protecting our oceans through the Oceans Protection Plan, the single largest investment ever made towards ocean protection. This report reminds Canadians of what is possible when working in collaboration with Indigenous Peoples, coastal communities, industry, and all levels of government to create healthier coasts and oceans. Through the Plan, the development of a Blue Economy Strategy, and continuing on our road to protect 25% of the oceans by 2025, Canadians can be proud to be from an ocean nation that prioritizes protection for future generations."

The Honourable Bernadette Jordan

Minister of Fisheries, Oceans and the Canadian Coast Guard

"Canadians want clean air, clean water, and healthy ecosystems now and into the future. Canada's Oceans Protection Plan is improving our knowledge of marine and coastal environments by enhancing science and research programs. By working with Indigenous and coastal communities, researchers, and other partners, we are gathering scientific data about our shorelines, marine birds, and marine weather conditions that inform environmental response operations. This work represents our government's continued commitment to making science-based decisions and keeping our coastal environments safe and healthy for future generations."

The Honourable Jonathan Wilkinson

Minister of Environment and Climate Change Canada

