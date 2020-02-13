The Government of Canada releases Federal Framework on Posttraumatic Stress Disorder

OTTAWA, Feb. 13, 2020 /CNW/ - The Government of Canada recognizes the profound impact that Posttraumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) can have on Canadians, their families, or caregivers. Many Canadians are at an increased risk of PTSD simply because of the nature of their jobs.

Today, the Honourable Patty Hajdu, Minister of Health, announced the release of Canada's Federal Framework on Posttraumatic Stress Disorder, an important foundation that will guide the work of our government in supporting those affected by PTSD.

The Government of Canada has been working to better address and support those living with PTSD: the Federal Framework on PTSD Act received Royal Assent in 2018 and we consulted with Canadians and experts from across the country. This framework builds on that progress and will ensure greater collaboration with our partners, to reduce stigma surrounding PTSD, and to promote best practices around diagnosis, treatment and management.

Quotes

"PTSD affects many Canadians, and it also affects their families, friends and loved ones. Canadians struggling with PTSD deserve a government that supports them every step of the way, and that's exactly what we will continue doing. I am deeply grateful to the Canadians who helped develop this framework by sharing their stories, challenges and triumphs in dealing with PTSD. We know there is more to do, but this framework will allow us to move forward and better support those dealing with PTSD."

The Honourable Patty Hajdu

Minister of Health

"The Government of Canada is providing national leadership to help address the mental health needs of Canadians who are impacted by PTSD and post-traumatic stress injuries (PTSI). Public safety personnel put their lives on the line every day, which can put them at risk of developing PTSI; that is why last April we released a national action plan on PTSI for all public safety personnel across Canada. I am pleased to see the Federal Framework on PTSD building on this work and the work of others."

The Honourable Bill Blair

Minister of Public Safety and Emergency Preparedness

"PTSD can have a profound impact on those faced with it and on their families, friends and colleagues. The Department of National Defence proudly supports the Federal Framework on PTSD. Through education, early intervention and world-class treatment, we will make sure the women and men of the Canadian Armed Forces receive the highest standard of health care and support."

The Honourable Harjit Sajjan

Minister of National Defence

"While we have come a long way in our understanding of the invisible wounds that Canada's Veterans may be struggling with, we know more must be done. With this framework, our government pledges to support effective programs and treatment for all these brave Canadians. I congratulate everyone who contributed to the creation of this Federal Framework, and I thank all the brave Canadians it will serve for their sacrifices."

The Honourable Lawrence MacAulay

Minister of Veterans Affairs

Quick Facts

Posttraumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) is a mental disorder that may occur following a potentially traumatic event involving exposure to actual or threatened death, serious injury or sexual violence.

In April 2019 , the Government of Canada released Supporting Canada's Public Safety Personnel: An Action Plan on Post-Traumatic Stress Injuries, which supports research, prevention, early intervention, stigma reduction, care and treatment for all types of public safety personnel across the country. The Federal Framework on PTSD builds on and complements the Action Plan as well as other PTSD-related activities currently underway.

Related Products

Government of Canada invests more than $11 million in research into post-traumatic stress injuries in public safety personnel

Government of Canada Consults on Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder

Associated Links

Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder

Federal Framework on Posttraumatic Stress Disorder

Supporting Canada's Public Safety Personnel: An Action Plan on Post-Traumatic Stress Injuries (Public Safety Canada)

Post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD) and war-related stress (Veterans Affairs Canada)

Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (National Defence and the Canadian Armed Forces)

Post-Traumatic Stress Injuries and Support for Public Safety Officers (Public Safety Canada)

SOURCE Public Health Agency of Canada

For further information: Contacts, Thierry Bélair, Office of the Honourable Patty Hajdu, Minister of Health, 613-957-0200, Media Relations, Public Health Agency of Canada, 613-957-2983, [email protected]; Public Inquiries: 613-957-2991, 1-866-225-0709