The Government of Canada recognizes the 2024-2025 Emergency Management Exemplary Service Award Recipients

OTTAWA, ON, Feb. 26, 2025 /CNW/ - Whether facing a global pandemic or confronting severe weather events, emergency response experts and volunteers nationwide save and protect people in Canada, safeguard property and the environment, and strengthen community resilience. Their remarkable contributions preparing for and confronting severe weather events and other emergencies earn our deepest appreciation and recognition.

Today, the Honourable Harjit S. Sajjan, President of the King's Privy Council for Canada and Minister of Emergency Preparedness and Minister responsible for the Pacific Economic Development Agency of Canada, along with Sherry Romanado, Parliamentary Secretary to the President of the King's Privy Council for Canada and Minister of Emergency Preparedness, presented the Emergency Management Exemplary Service Award (EMESA) to recipients from across the country. This prestigious recognition for exceptional service and achievement in emergency management is a partnership between federal, provincial, and territorial governments and spans five categories: Resilient Communities, Search and Rescue Volunteers, Search and Rescue Employees, Youth, and Outstanding Contribution to Emergency Management.

This year, the accomplishments of 129 outstanding recipients representing individuals and groups were recognized for excellence in their respective fields. These include leaders from Indigenous communities, non-governmental organizations, youth, academia, and professional associations, as well as emergency management professionals and volunteers at all levels of government. This is the first year that recipients from all jurisdictions across Canada were awarded the prestigious award.

Recognized contributions included leading important rescue operations and emergency responses, implementing public safety initiatives to enhance community readiness, and innovative training programs to equip first responders and emergency management professionals with essential skills.

"On behalf of the Government of Canada, I am proud to recognize the 2024-2025 Emergency Management Exemplary Service Award recipients for their outstanding contributions to emergency management across Canada. Their dedication and tireless efforts to protect and support Canadians in times of crisis are truly inspiring. I extend my deepest gratitude to these remarkable individuals and groups. Additionally, I appreciate the collaboration of our provincial and territorial partners in acknowledging these leaders. Together, we will continue to honour deserving individuals nationwide who make a significant difference in our emergency management systems and our communities."

- The Honourable Harjit S. Sajjan, President of the King's Privy Council for Canada and Minister of Emergency Preparedness and Minister responsible for the Pacific Economic Development Agency of Canada



"The recipients of the 2024-2025 Emergency Management Exemplary Service Award have shown their selflessness and dedication to protecting and supporting Canadians and communities across the country. These amazing people and organizations are deserving of our gratitude and all the supports that we can offer. I would like to thank all of the awardees for their exceptional contributions to emergency management across Canada."

- Sherry Romanado, Parliamentary Secretary to the President of the King's Privy Council for Canada and Minister of Emergency Preparedness

Launched in 2017, this recognition program is a partnership between federal, provincial, and territorial (FPT) governments as agreed to by the FPT Ministers responsible for emergency management.

To date, the EMESA has recognized the exceptional contributions of 494 individuals and groups across all provinces and territories in Canada .

. This is the first year recipients from all jurisdictions are being honoured.

The EMESA covers five categories: Resilient Communities; Youth; Search and Rescue Volunteers; Search and Rescue Employees; and Outstanding Contribution to Emergency Management.

Award recipients are presented with a medallion featuring an emblem created by the Canadian Heraldic Authority. The emblem was designed to be relevant across all disciplines, all orders of government, all hazards and all regions. Symbolism includes: protection and safety, hazards and resilience, and Canada . The emblem is included in the Public Register of Arms, Flags and Badges of Canada .

