OTTAWA, ON, Aug. 17, 2025 /CNW/ - Today, the Honourable Eleanor Olszewski, Minister of Emergency Management and Community Resilience and Minister responsible for Prairies Economic Development Canada, issued the following statement:

"Significant wildfires are continuing to impact communities across a number of provinces and territories.

In my capacity as Minister of Emergency Management, I have approved a Request for Federal Assistance from the Government of Nova Scotia to provide resources to support wildfire suppression efforts.

Public Safety's Government Operations Centre is working with the Canadian Armed Forces and other partners to deploy all necessary federal resources and ensure Nova Scotia has the support it needs.

On behalf of all Canadians, I wish to express my profound gratitude to everyone helping keep people across the country safe during this wildfire season, including firefighters, first responders, emergency management officials and local volunteers.

I continue to remain in close contact with my counterpart in Nova Scotia as the situation evolves. Our government will act swiftly during these difficult times to provide any further assistance needed."

