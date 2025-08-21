OTTAWA, ON, Aug. 21, 2025 /CNW/ - Today, the Government of Canada announced that it will match every dollar donated to the Canadian Red Cross 2025 Newfoundland & Labrador Wildfires Appeal to support wildfire disaster relief efforts across Newfoundland and Labrador.

Through this initiative the federal government will match donations Canadians and corporations make to the appeal. This means every $1 donated will become $2 for those affected by the wildfires. Donation matching will be open for 30 days, retroactive to when the appeal first opened on August 14. The funds raised will be used to assist relief efforts in response to those impacted by the wildfires in Newfoundland and Labrador, including those who have evacuated their homes.

Thousands of people have been displaced as wildfires continue to threaten communities across the province. The funds raised will be used to provide disaster relief to residents most directly impacted in the affected areas in Newfoundland and Labrador.

On August 20, the Request for Federal Assistance for Newfoundland and Labrador was extended until August 29th. The Canadian Armed Forces and the Canadian Coast Guard will continue to provide assistance to the province as it continues to deal with the impacts of current wildfires.

The Government of Canada is committed to doing everything it can to support all those affected.

Canadians wishing to make a financial donation to help those impacted by wildfires in Newfoundland and Labrador can do so online at www.redcross.ca or by calling 1-800-418-1111.

Quotes

"I would like to express my heartfelt support for the people and communities affected by wildfires across the country, including the thousands of Canadians who have evacuated their homes. As wildfires continue to impact communities across Newfoundland and Labrador, we will keep working closely with the provincial government, Indigenous leadership, and the Canadian Red Cross to ensure a coordinated and compassionate response. Canadians have always shown remarkable generosity in times of crisis, and by matching individual donations to the Red Cross, we are helping that generosity go further—bringing more support to families."

- The Honourable Eleanor Olszewski, Minister of Emergency Management and Community Resilience and Minister responsible for Prairies Economic Development Canada

"As wildfires continue to impact families and communities in this province, Newfoundlanders and Labradorians have shown their kindness and care for their neighbours through volunteering and donations. Now, the federal government is stepping up to match donations to the Canadian Red Cross, meaning every contribution goes further as we support communities with relief efforts. We will continue working closely with the Province, Indigenous leadership, and the Red Cross to provide a coordinated and compassionate response to everyone who has been affected. The people of Newfoundland and Labrador are known for our resilience, and the federal government is here to help you get through this."

- The Honourable Joanne Thompson, Minister of Fisheries

"The wildfires in Newfoundland and Labrador continue to threaten communities, and Red Cross teams are providing assistance for thousands of people impacted. We are grateful for the generosity of the Government of Canada to match donations to the 2025 Newfoundland and Labrador Wildfires Appeal. This has been a relentless wildfire season across the country, and the Canadian Red Cross has been there when people are most in need."

- Conrad Sauvé, President and CEO, Canadian Red Cross

Quick Facts

For the most up to date information on the wildfires, visit www.gov.nl.ca/alerts and follow the Government of Newfoundland and Labrador on Facebook and on X.

and on Facebook and on X. Government of Canada information and resources: Wildfires

information and resources: Wildfires FireSmart Canada

SOURCE Public Safety and Emergency Preparedness Canada

Contacts: Mathis Denis, Director of Communications, Minister of Emergency Management and Community Resilience and Minister responsible for Prairies Economic Development Canada, [email protected]; Media Relations, Public Safety Canada, 613-991-0657, [email protected]